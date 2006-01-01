The underdogs who could pull off a Greece or Denmark style Euro shock

The European Championship has a storied history of unexpected champions. From Denmark's triumph in 1992 to Greece's fairy tale in 2004, the tournament has often been a stage for underdogs to shine.

With Euro 2024 fast approaching, the possibility of another surprise victory always lingers in the back of the mind and away from the bookies' favourites, with England, Portugal and France three of the top contenders this time around.

Here, Flashscore explores five potential underdog teams who could defy the odds and lift the trophy, delving into their key players and unique styles of play that might pose some trouble to the usual suspects.

Key players:

Granit Xhaka: Bayer Leverkusen's midfield general who combines defensive solidity with creative playmaking.

Breel Embolo: A versatile forward capable of playing as a winger or central striker, known for his pace and power.

Manuel Akanji: A rock at the heart of the defence, providing stability, composure, and a mainstay in a dominant Manchester City side.

Switzerland's midfielder #10 Granit Xhaka (L) vies with Austria's midfielder #20 Konrad Laimer (C) during a friendly AFP

Style of play:

Switzerland's approach is built on a solid defensive foundation and swift counter-attacks.

Under coach Murat Yakin, the Swiss have become adept at absorbing pressure and exploiting spaces left by opponents. The midfield, often orchestrated by Xhaka, ensures a balance between defence and attack, while the pace of Embolo and the creative spark from the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Dan Ndoye offer a potent threat on the break.

Switzerland has consistently punched above its weight in recent tournaments, reaching the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 and upsetting France in the process.

With a blend of experience and youth, an experienced goalkeeper in Yann Sommer and a tactical system that plays to their strengths, they always have the potential to sneak results against more fancied opposition.

Key players:

Andrew Robertson: The dynamic Liverpool left-back known for his relentless energy and pinpoint crossing.

Scott McTominay: An engine in midfield that has now added important goals to his game in the Premier League with Manchester United.

John McGinn: Aston Villa's tenacious midfielder with a knack for scoring crucial goals and breaking up opposition play.

Style of play:

Scotland's style under Steve Clarke is built on solidity at the back and a high-energy approach.

They often deploy a three-man defence, with Robertson providing width and dynamism down the left flank.

The midfield, led by McGinn and McTominay, is combative and industrious, focusing on disrupting the opposition and launching quick counter-attacks.

Scotland's resurgence has been marked by a strong team ethic and tactical discipline. Their impressive qualification campaign from a difficult group, which included a shock win against Spain and excellent results against Norway and fellow qualifiers Georgia, demonstrates their capability to be competitive.

With a passionate fan base and a squad filled with Premier League talent, Scotland has the potential to surprise many in Euro 2024, starting with Germany in the tournament's opening fixture.

Key players:

Dušan Tadić: The creative hub and captain of the team, capable of unlocking defences with his vision and passing.

Sergej Milinković-Savić: A complete midfielder with a knack for scoring crucial goals.

Aleksandar Mitrović: A prolific striker who provides a constant goal threat.

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Serbia runs with ball during the international friendly match between Austria and Serbia AFP

Style of play:

Serbia's game is characterised by technical skill and physical dominance.

Under coach Dragan Stojković, they look to play possession-based football, utilising the creative talents of Fenerbahçe's Tadić and the midfield dynamism of Milinković-Savić.

Former Fulham striker Mitrović's presence up front ensures they always have a focal point for their attacks, while Juventus' Dušan Vlahović is capable of scoring goals with either foot as well as utilising his height advantage.

Serbia's squad depth and blend of experience and youth make them an intriguing side capable of frustrating and beating traditionally bigger sides.

With players excelling in top European leagues, they have the quality to compete, and their strong qualification campaign suggests they may be peaking at the right time.

Key players:

Marcel Sabitzer: A creative and hard-working midfielder with a keen eye for goal.

Marko Arnautović: A powerful forward known for his physicality and technical skills.

Konrad Laimer: Bayern Munich's underrated midfielder known for his energy, pressing, and box-to-box play.

David Alaba and Marcel Sabitzer of Austria look on prior to the international friendly match between Austria and Serbia AFP

Style of play:

Austria combines disciplined defensive play with fluid attacking movements. Led by coach Ralf Rangnick, known for his tactical acumen, Austria employs a high-pressing game that disrupts opponents' rhythm.

Without star man David Alaba, who will still be with the squad in Germany as a "non-playing captain", the team will rely more on the creativity and leadership of Borussia Dortmund's Sabitzer and the goal-scoring abilities of Arnautović. Laimer's relentless energy and pressing ability will be key in midfield battles.

Austria's tactical discipline and the presence of key players who can change the course of a game make them a dark horse.

Their recent performances in the Nations League and World Cup qualifiers demonstrate their capability to challenge higher-ranked teams. Rangnick's adaptability and tactical flexibility could be pivotal in navigating the challenges of a tournament setting.

Key players:

Oleksandr Zinchenko: A versatile left-back who often plays further up for his country with exceptional vision and passing ability.

Roman Yaremchuk: A clinical forward with a keen sense of positioning.

Mykola Matviyenko: A solid defender known for his tackling and reading of the game.

Germany's midfielder #10 Jamal Musiala and Ukraine's midfielder #17 Oleksandr Zinchenko vie for the ball AFP

Style of play:

Ukraine, under coach Serhiy Rebrov, has adopted a balanced approach, focusing on solid defence and quick, incisive counter-attacks.

Zinchenko's role as the playmaker is pivotal, orchestrating play from deep and linking up with the forwards. The team's cohesive unit and high work rate make them difficult to break down and very dangerous on the break, especially with the raw pace of Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk.

Their tactical discipline is a significant asset. Their surprising run to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020—amidst the devastation and disruption caused by Russia's invasion—showcased their still impressive potential, and with further development, they could pull off a major upset at Euro 2024.