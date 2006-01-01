Poland striker worries worsen as Lewandowski limps off against Turkey ahead of Euro 2024

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Poland striker worries worsen as Lewandowski limps off against Turkey ahead of Euro 2024

Poland striker worries worsen as Lewandowski limps off against Turkey ahead of Euro 2024

Lewandowski left the field in the first half in Warsaw
Lewandowski left the field in the first half in WarsawAFP
Poland's talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski (35) came off injured on Monday after 32 minutes of their last Euro 2024 warm-up against Turkey in Warsaw.

His strike partner in Hellas Verona's Karol Swiderski had already left the field after hurting his right ankle celebrating scoring the goal that gave Poland a 12th-minute lead.

Poland, who kick off their Euro campaign against the Netherlands on June 16, have already lost Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik, who was injured against Ukraine on Friday. He "underwent selective arthroscopic meniscectomy surgery on the medial meniscus of his left knee this morning," Juve said on Monday without giving a recovery timeline.

"The player will begin his rehabilitation tomorrow with the aim of resuming competitive activity as soon as possible," they added.

Poland are in Group D at Euro 2024 and after the Netherlands they face Austria and France.

Captain Lewandowski, who has scored 82 times in 149 games for his country, is 35 and would be appearing in his fourth European Championship.

Mentions
FootballEuroLewandowski RobertPoland
Related Articles
Poland striker Milik to miss Euro 2024 after sustaining knee injury
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
The Last Dance: 10 players who could be facing their last European Championships
Show more
Football
Salah rescues Egypt as Benin stun Nigeria and Ayew treble lifts Ghana
Netherlands star Frenkie de Jong ruled out of Euro 2024 through injury
Netherlands fire four past Iceland to head into Euros on a high
Valencia fans sentenced to eight months in prison for racist abuse against Vinicius Junior
Updated
The underdogs who could pull off a Greece or Denmark style Euro shock
Czech Republic labour to win over North Macedonia in final Euro 2024 warm-up
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern open to Kimmich exit, Fofana set to leave Monaco
Updated
Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels joins Al Qadsiah on free transfer
Predicting Kenya's starting XI against Ivory Coast: Avire to partner Olunga?
Most Read
Predicting Nigeria's starting XI against Benin: Boniface and Chukwueze to start?
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern open to Kimmich exit, Fofana set to leave Monaco
Valencia fans sentenced to eight months in prison for racist abuse against Vinicius Junior
'I did everything I could,' says French Open runner-up Alexander Zverev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings