Departing Kylian Mbappe to sit out Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Nice

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Departing Kylian Mbappe to sit out Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Nice

Departing Kylian Mbappe to sit out Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Nice

Kylian Mbappe in action for PSG against Toulouse
Kylian Mbappe in action for PSG against ToulouseReuters
Kylian Mbappe (25) will sit out Paris Saint-Germain's rearranged Ligue 1 game at Nice on Wednesday due to a minor injury, the French champions said.

PSG had said on Tuesday that Mbappe took no part in training due to "discomfort" in his left hamstring, and was missing from the squad named on Wednesday morning.

Mbappe will leave PSG when his contract expires at the end of this season and played his final home game for the club on Sunday, scoring his 44th goal of the campaign in a 3-1 defeat against Toulouse.

It remains to be seen if the France captain, who is expected to sign for Real Madrid, will return for this weekend's match at Metz, PSG's final Ligue 1 game of the season.

He is set to make his final appearance for the Qatar-owned club in the French Cup final against Lyon on May 25th.

Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi and Keylor Navas were also left out of PSG's squad for the match in Nice, which was initially postponed earlier this month to help them prepare for their Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund.

While PSG have already won the title, Nice go into the game in fifth place and still have a chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Follow the match on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Mbappe KylianPSG
Related Articles
Departing Kylian Mbappe backs good friend Ousmane Dembele to become Ligue 1's best
Kylian Mbappe wins award for France's player of the year amid PSG exit
Kylian Mbappe bids farewell to PSG fans with defeat in final home game
Show more
Football
Brain injury charity slams delay of Ederson substitution against Spurs
Derby Week: Budapest's Ferencvaros and Ujpest go to battle in city full of rivalries
Alonso wary of Atalanta threat as Leverkusen prepare for Europa League final
EXCLUSIVE: Brentford manager Frank on aiming higher & being linked with Manchester United
Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders agrees to join RB Salzburg
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: ‘A national shame’ - Nyamweya blasts FKF for moving Kenya matches to Malawi
Haaland calls for Manchester City to 'relax' ahead of title race finale
Race for the Scudetto: Motta's masterpiece, Atalanta peaking and Allegri's out the door
Michel not confident about Girona beating Barcelona to second place
Most Read
Every time the Premier League title race has gone to the final day
Dominik Szoboszlai gets shot at Euro glory with Hungary as Rossi names squad
EURO Rewind: USSR and the first European champion in history
Coco Gauff admits tweaked serve needs time to take off after flurry of double faults

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings