Departing Kylian Mbappe to sit out Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Nice

Kylian Mbappe (25) will sit out Paris Saint-Germain's rearranged Ligue 1 game at Nice on Wednesday due to a minor injury, the French champions said.

PSG had said on Tuesday that Mbappe took no part in training due to "discomfort" in his left hamstring, and was missing from the squad named on Wednesday morning.

Mbappe will leave PSG when his contract expires at the end of this season and played his final home game for the club on Sunday, scoring his 44th goal of the campaign in a 3-1 defeat against Toulouse.

It remains to be seen if the France captain, who is expected to sign for Real Madrid, will return for this weekend's match at Metz, PSG's final Ligue 1 game of the season.

He is set to make his final appearance for the Qatar-owned club in the French Cup final against Lyon on May 25th.

Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi and Keylor Navas were also left out of PSG's squad for the match in Nice, which was initially postponed earlier this month to help them prepare for their Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund.

While PSG have already won the title, Nice go into the game in fifth place and still have a chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League.