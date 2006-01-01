Czech Republic labour to win over North Macedonia in final Euro 2024 warm-up

The Czech Republic face Portugal in their opening match
Reuters
The Czech Republic laboured to a 2-1 win over North Macedonia with two second-half penalties on Monday in their final tune-up for Euro 2024 as the hosts rarely threatened a team that failed to qualify for the tournament in Germany.

Czech coach Ivan Hasek made nine changes from the 7-1 win over Malta on Friday, fielding a likely starting team for the Euros with midfielder Tomas Soucek and forward Patrik Schick.

The Czechs struck first on the hour when Schick converted a penalty after a foul on Soucek. Isnik Alimi levelled five minutes later when he headed home a rebound off the post before Antonin Barak notched the winning penalty in added time.

Schick opened the scoring from the penalty spot
Reuters

The Czechs, who will go to Germany without Michal Sadilek after the Twente Enschede midfielder injured himself on a tricycle at the weekend, start their Euro campaign on June 18th against Portugal in Leipzig before facing Georgia and Turkey.

See a summary of the match

FootballEuroCzech RepublicNorth Macedonia
