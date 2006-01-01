Unexpected blow for Czechs as key midfielder Sadilek is ruled out of Euro 2024

Midfielder Michal Sadilek (25) was injured while cycling during the Czech national football team's training camp in Austria and will miss the European Championships in Germany. Coach Ivan Hasek is yet to decide whether to call-up a replacement.

"The players who played more than half-time in the preparatory match against Malta on Friday had an individual programme on Saturday. Michal Sadilek unfortunately fell unfortunately while cycling and suffered a laceration in the shin area," said a team spokesperson.

"It's a big setback for us because Michal is one of our experienced players. He even wore the captain's armband during the game against Malta. I wish him, on behalf of the whole team, to recover as quickly as possible. We will decide in the near future if we will call someone else," said Czech Republic coach Hasek.

If the coaching staff decides to call up a replacement for Sadilek, names like Michal Hlavaty, Dominik Janosek, Petr Sevcik, Lukas Kalvach, Alex Kral or his brother Lukas Sadilek are in the running.

Sadilek was one of seven players on the current roster who played at the last European Championship in 2021, where the Czech team reached the quarterfinals. The FC Twente midfielder has played 24 games for the national team and scored one goal.

The Czech team will play a warm-up for the Euros against North Macedonia in Hradec Kralove on Monday. At the championship, the national team will face the 2016 European champions Portugal, Georgia and Turkey in the group stage.