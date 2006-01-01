Predicting Kenya's starting XI against Ivory Coast: Avire to partner Olunga?

Kenya’s Harambee Stars will be going for their second win in Group F of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they take African champions Ivory Coast on Tuesday, June 11th.

The East African nation have so far played three matches - losing the opener 2-1 against Gabon, recovering to beat Seychelles 5-0 and the 1-1 draw against Burundi on Friday, June 7th. The draw against the Swallows denied them the opportunity to move level on six points with the Panthers, who suffered a 1-0 defeat against the African champions.

Kenya coach Engin Firat has bemoaned the absence of his key players among them defender Joseph Okumu (French Ligue 1 club Reims), Erick Ouma (Ekstraklasa club Rakow Czestochowa), winger Ayub Timbe (Sabail) and striker Masoud Juma (Al-Jabalain FC), who was on target against Gabon and Seychelles.

On top of that, Firat was not able to use new call-ups Zak Vyner (Bristol City) and Tobias Knost of SC Verl in Germany after they failed to secure travel documents to Malawi despite being named in the final 25-man squad. The two have already returned to their respective bases, with Firat being forced to summon Kenya Police defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng as a cover.

Kenya's players in training FKF Media

Below, Flashscore predicts how Firat could rotate his squad for the crucial matchday four clash.

Despite being at fault for Burundi’s late goal that denied Kenya maximum points, the Kenya Police custodian could be retained ahead of Ian Otieno of Zesco United and Bryne Omondi of KCB. The 36-year-old is the most experienced ahead of the two but his decision not to communicate with defender Daniel Anyembe allowed Burundi to draw level. However, Matasi will have to stay calm, communicate with his defenders and most importantly stay alert, especially in the closing stages of the game where he has been poor by conceding easy goals for the national team and his Premier League club.

The Danish Superliga club Viborg player endured a frustrating day in office against the Swallows, his mistake leading to the equaliser. Overall, he was good, especially in the aerial balls thwarting Burundi, who tried to overpower Kenya through the set-pieces until his mistake. With the injury to Okumu, Firat will have no option but to trust Anyembe, who owned up on his mistake by apologising to Kenyans on social media, with the central role against the Elephants.

Omurwa had an excellent display, especially in the first half where he twice stopped dangerman Said Ntibazonkiza from putting Burundi ahead, the best of it being his sliding tackle which resulted in a corner. He communicated well with Matasi and Anyembe until the blunder which resulted in the goal. Despite Firat recalling David Ochieng, Omurwa, who turns out for Portuguese club Estrela da Amadora, could retain his place to deal with Sebastien Haller and Oumar Diakite.

Kenya's players running in training FKF Media

The left-back did not have a great game against the Swallows, looking slow to retract after going forward and he committed a few blunders that almost cost the team. Omar’s delivery of balls into Burundi’s danger zone was leaving lead striker Michael Olunga an isolated man. With Firat running short of players at the back through injuries, Omar could likely get another chance to prove his doubters wrong against the group leaders.

The Gor Mahia star produced a great game managing six passes and two interceptions. He was good at falling back to help the defenders when Burundian forwards poured upfront. Despite playing for 90 minutes, Onyango will most likely get another chance to play his role in the fixture at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Rooney Onyango's recent stats Flashscore

Though clubless after leaving Sagan Tosu in Japan, Akumu proved why Firat has kept trust in him with a solid display in the middle of play. The former Gor Mahia and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder was superb in spreading the balls around the midfield, and eventually managed eight interceptions, and made four aerial clearances. Akumu will surely be trusted to anchor the midfield once again but must be ready to deal with the marauding Ivory Coast attackers.

The Kenya Police player anchored the midfield well with Akumu and had a couple of chances to find the back of the net which he failed to convert. He took a more central role in the second half and was great in stopping the Swallows midfielders from dominating the ball. Firat will be happy to have him play the same role assisted by Akumu and Richard Odada.

The Philadelphia Union player of Major League Soccer (MLS), who last season was on loan at Danish 1st Division side AaB, was not productive enough in the final third. His passes were not accurate and his role of taking set pieces failed to help as most of them went off target. He had a great chance from a free-kick but instead of delivering it, he blasted over the bar. Nevertheless, his last-ditch effort to deny Burundi could give him another opportunity to partner with Akumu.

Having come on in the 62nd minute to put Kenya ahead, Abuya will most likely be handed a starting role with Clifton Miheso dropping to the bench. Abuya, who turns out for Ihefu FC in Tanzania, changed the game when he took to the pitch alongside Austin Odhiambo, and his pace proved difficult for the Burundians to stop him. While Miheso struggled, Abuya’s start could be what Olunga needs to go for goals.

Harambee Stars going through their paces FKF Media

With two goals to his name in the qualifiers, achieved in the 5-0 demolition of Seychelles in matchday two, the lanky Olunga was not at his best as he lacked support up front and looked isolated. The Al Duhail SC player struggled to get enough supply of balls with the absence of winger Timbe and Ouma coming to the foe. He only had one shot on target and his fight to penetrate the Burundian defence was made even worse with the tight marking from defenders, who kept breathing down his back. Being the captain of the side, Olunga is a sure bet to line up against the Elephants.

Avire, who plays for Egyptian club Misr El Makasa, watched from the bench as Kenya battled to a draw with Firat preferring youngster Timothy Ouma, who plays for Allsvenskan club IF Elfsborg. Ouma, who struggled to break through Burundi’s defence, managing one shot on target, was then replaced by Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla in the 90th minute. Against Malawi in the Four-Nation tournament, Avire had a great game playing alongside Olunga and even scored in the 4-0 win. Firat could make the change to allow the former Sofapaka player to rekindle his partnership with Olunga in the attacking role.