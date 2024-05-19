Brest in Lala land to qualify for Champions League after big victory over Toulouse

With a first ever UEFA Champions League qualification already in the bag, Stade Brestois 29 will also celebrate their 200th all-time top flight victory at their end-of-season party after a resounding 3-0 away win over Toulouse.

Having already secured their highest number of points (58) across a historical Ligue 1 campaign, Brestois went in search of another three to add to their record-breaking accomplishment after only three minutes at the Stade de Toulouse.

Enjoying an enterprising campaign in front of goal from his seasonal loan spell from Reims, Kamory Doumbia nearly added to his tally, but Guillaume Restes was up to the challenge, as he brilliantly pushed the attacking asset’s attempt away from danger.

The highly-sought-after 19-year-old keeper was in the midst of the early attacking action again not long after as he instinctively prevented Kévin Keben’s clearance from hitting the back of his own net with his feet.

The hosts’ top scorer this season, Thijs Dallinga - after celebrating 14 goals in Ligue 1 this season - then had the ball in the back of the net in the 16th minute. However, the Dutchman’s goal was rightly ruled out for offside as he marginally strayed beyond the shoulder of the final defender. Despite an end-to-end commencement to the contest, Steve Mounie’s ambitious effort - registered in the 24th minute - resulted in the only other significant attempt on goal in the first half.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Possessing a divisional-high 11 away day goals between the start of the second half and the hour-mark, Brestois netted again in the 48th minute with Madhi Camara culminating an exquisite passing team move with a gorgeous curling finish from outside of the area that nestled nicely in the back of the net. Jordan Amavi doubled the visitors’ lead only six minutes later as the former Aston Villa defender struck a sublime free-kick past the statuesque figure of Restes.

Kenny Lala added a fortuitous third for Brestois in the 90th minute as his deflected strike left Restes with no chance of making a save, as the end-of-season success extends Brestois' unbeaten record to six matches to cap off an unforgettable season for Les Pirates.

Meanwhile, another winless evening in front of Les Violets' supporters - without a victory since the beginning of March - ultimately cost Toulouse a top-half finish in 2023/24.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jordan Amavi (Brest)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.