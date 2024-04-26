Football Tracker: Manchester City cut down Forest, Atalanta make a move in Serie A

It's that time of the year when titles are being won, relegations are being confirmed and European places are being fought over. If you're a fan, it can be heaven or hell. Flashscore's Football Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's biggest results and news.

Sunday, April 28th

20:03 CET - At half-time in France, Lyon are leading Monaco 2-1. If it stays that way, PSG will be crowned champions tonight!

19:54 CET - Napoli and Roma have shared the spoils in an entertaining 2-2 draw in Serie A but it's a result that suits neither. Elsewhere, Atalanta have cruised to a 2-0 win over Empoli, meaning the side from Bergamo are just two points behind Roma now in sixth with a game in hand.

Remember, fifth place is enough for Champions League qualification in Serie A this season and it's heating up!

In the late game, Fiorentina host Sassuolo.

As it stands in Serie A Flashscore

19:26 CET - Premier League champions Manchester City have answered Arsenal’s challenge to win 2-0 at Nottingham Forest. City now trail the Gunners by just one point with a game in hand.

Forest, meanwhile, are still bang in trouble but are a point above the drop zone.

Full standings Flashscore

19:02 CET - A thrilling Breton derby in Ligue 1 between Rennes and Brest has finished 5-4 to Champions League-chasing Brest. The win secures European football for the side.

Brest came back from 2-0 down to take a 4-2 lead before Rennes roared back to make 4-4. Then, against the run of play, Brest scored the winner in the 97th minute! Incredible.

Read more about Brest’s remarkable season here.

What a game Flashscore

18:50 CET - At half-time in Serie A, Napoli and Roma are goalless while Atalanta lead Empoli 1-0.

18:25 CET - From 19:00 CET, Lyon are hosting Monaco in Ligue 1. If second-placed Monaco do not win, PSG will (finally) be crowned champions.

18:20 CET - At half-time, Manchester City are leading Nottingham Forest 1-0 thanks to a goal from Josko Gvardiol.

18:12 CET - Granada have boosted their thin survival hopes in LaLiga with a thumping 3-0 win over Osasuna. Earlier, Cadiz and Mallorca drew 1-1.

Next up in Spain, Villarreal host Rayo Vallecano before the late game, and the main event, the Seville derby!

Score and fixtures in LaLiga Flashscore

17:30 CET - The action does not stop, kicking off just now, Nottingham Forest are hosting Manchester City with the pressure on the Premier League champions to follow up Arsenal's win.

At 18:00 CET in Serie A, Napoli face Roma while Atalanta play Empoli.

16:59 CET - Arsenal have hung on! It finishes 3-2 to the Gunners in the North London derby. Quite a few tense minutes at the end but they got the job done.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth crushed Brighton 3-0 while Bologna have dropped points in Serie A, drawing 1-1 with Udinese.

As it stands at the top of the Premier League Flashscore

16:49 CET - Well, well, well, Spurs have made 3-2 thanks to a penalty from captain Son Heung-Min. Is the comeback on? Is the meltdown on?

16:35 CET - Assuming Arsenal win, the pressure is on Manchester City to beat Nottingham Forest away later (kick-off at 17:30 CET). Below is how City will line up in that one. Erling Haaland is on the bench while Phil Foden is not involved at all.

16:26 CET - Spurs have pulled one back through Cristian Romero, who was inexplicably high up the field but he's done his job there! It's 3-1. Can Tottenham ride this momentum?

15:52 CET - At half-time, it's 3-0 to Arsenal in the North London derby. The stuff of dreams for one side and nightmares for the other.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth are leading Brighton 1-0 while Bologna are trailing 1-0 to Udinese.

15:39 CET - And it's 3-0 for Arsenal as Kai Havertz glances one in off a corner. Well, you have to say, they are playing like champions. Over to you City? Still a long way to go in North London but it feels all but over already.

15:30 CET - Just as we thought Tottenham had levelled things through Micky van de Ven only to be overruled by VAR, Arsenal have made it 2-0 through Bukayo Saka.

15:20 CET - In the first Ligue 1 fixture of the day, Lille beat Metz 2-1 on the road to jump up into the top three.

Follow the action from France here.

15:16 CET - Arsenal have an early lead in the North London derby thanks to an own goal from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Remember, Arsenal cannot really afford to lose this one if they want to remain in the title race.

14:26 CET - Newly elected champions of Italy Inter have comfortably beaten 10-man Torino 2-0 to get this super Sunday started.

Next up in Serie A, Thiago Motta's brilliant Bologna could go second with a win over relegation-threatened Udinese.

14:15 CET - Below are the starting lineups for the North London derby, kicking off at the hour.

Starting lineups Flashscore

13:20 CET - Inter are getting their title celebrations going today in Milan and their fans are currently enjoying a home match against Torino to boot. It's currently goalless at the break.

At the hour, the action kicks off in Spain for the day with Cadiz hosting Mallorca in a relegation six-pointer.

11:45 CET - Welcome to Sunday's coverage of the football on Flashscore. After a packed Saturday, we have plenty more crackers to come today with title parties, derbies and European spots at stake across the world's best leagues.

Here are the highlights:

12:30 CET - Inter vs Torino

15:00 CET - Tottenham vs Arsenal

17:30 CET - Nottingham Forest vs Man City

18:00 CET - Napoli vs Roma

19:00 CET - Lyon vs Monaco

21:00 CET - Real Betis vs Sevilla

21:30 CET - FC Porto vs Sporting