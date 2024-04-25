Could Man City slip up in their remaining Premier League fixtures?

A fourth-straight Premier League title is in Manchester City's hands - all they have to do is win all of their remaining six fixtures.

Pep Guardiola's side are famously difficult to beat and almost always go on a lengthy unbeaten run en route to a Premier League title, which they are in the midst of right now.

City haven't lost a league game since a 1-0 defeat away at Aston Villa on December 6th, 2023, and are unbeaten across 90 minutes in their last 29 matches in all competitions.

As has been the case over most of Guardiola's tenure, City have an air of inevitability surrounding them that piles pressure on other clubs - this time Arsenal and Liverpool.

Both their competitors have dropped points in recent weeks - leaving the title in City's hands again - meaning they must hope for the treble winners to fail to win one of their remaining six matches.

Here, Flashscore takes a look at the chances of that happening, and who the result might come against.

City's first test comes against Brighton at the Amex Stadium, with the Seagulls currently floating in midtable.

A push for European football could be on the cards with Roberto De Zerbi's side just two wins away from Newcastle in sixth, but it doesn't seem likely that any sort of momentum will start against City.

Brighton have won just once in their last five games and have conceded 50 goals so far this season - on top of a pretty hefty injury crisis leaving them without 10 first-team players.

No doubt it will be an entertaining match, but it seems like a pretty straightforward victory for the visitors particularly if Brighton attempt to play their usual expansive style of football.

City's next fixture follows three days later away at Nottingham Forest.

No disrespect to Forest but they perhaps represent the easiest of any of City's remaining matches, currently sat one point above the relegation zone.

While they are fighting for their Premier League status, it doesn't seem too likely that Forest will pull off an upset against Guardiola's side.

One key factor could be fatigue, with City playing away from home twice in a matter of days - but expect them to use every part of their huge squad if needed.

On paper, Wolves are another midtable team that the current champions should cruise past without much difficulty.

In the reverse fixture, though, Gary O'Neil's squad delivered City's first loss of the league season - a 2-1 victory at Molineux - in one of the biggest shocks of the campaign so far.

It's a tough ask for Wolves to repeat the feat at the Etihad under any circumstances but they currently have a lengthy injury list including attacking talents like Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha at the time of writing.

A few could return for the trip to Manchester, which will pose a challenge to City's defence and it will be interesting to see how Wolves approach the match - definitely one to keep an eye on with O'Neil's side capable of snatching a draw if they are at their best.

Another side who have performed well this season but probably won't cause too many issues for City are Fulham.

The Cottagers were expected to be struggling at the bottom of the league but have performed well throughout the campaign without really reaching the top half of the division.

Surprise package Rodrigo Muniz has been on fire in 2024, netting eight times since the turn of the year, and might cause some issues for the title challengers.

Despite this, it again seems likely that City will get past another challenge without too much difficulty.

This is the real test for Manchester City, although it isn't unfeasible that by the time they play each other, the title race is already just about over - providing Arsenal and Liverpool don't win all their remaining games, including fixtures against Spurs for both clubs.

Let's say they do win all their matches, though. That would leave City needing to pass an incredibly tough test at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and although pressure never seems to get to them, it could play a part in this fixture.

Guardiola's side haven't won away against Spurs in the league since 2018 which could be a big psychological factor at the business end of the campaign.

When you also consider that Spurs could still be in with a shot of a top-four finish, it will be a really tough game for City and one where they could slip up.

West Ham await Guardiola's team on the final day of the season and the outcome of the match depends on whether or not either side are fighting for anything come kick-off.

The Hammers have an outside chance of European football at the time of writing while City could have the title wrapped up, or could even be out of the race come May 19th.

If it's a regular fixture between the two sides, it's impossible to look past the current champions.

That being said, a City win would seem inevitable even with the pressure of a title race - West Ham have kept just two clean sheets in 2024.

While on paper it seems unlikely that City will lose again this season, there are a couple of occasions where they may slip up and at least draw which will still be beneficial to both Arsenal and Liverpool.

Only playing one side threatened by relegation, the majority of City's opponents sit in the middle of the pack and rival fans could well be pinning their hopes on a Spurs victory on May 14th.