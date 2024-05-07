Carlo Ancelotti 'confident' of Real Madrid reaching Champions League final

Carlo Ancelotti is feeling confidentProfimedia
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti (64) said he was confident his side could overcome Bayern Munich on Wednesday to reach the Champions League final.

The record 14-time winners snatched a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the semi-final clash in Munich with Vinicius Junior scoring a brace.

"I am confident because this is Real Madrid, we have this squad, I'm confident in the fans who will help us," Ancelotti told a news conference Tuesday.

"We think we've got it better, but (Bayern coach Thomas) Tuchel will think he does too."

Ancelotti admitted German giants Bayern, six-time winners, were the superior side in the first-leg draw at the Allianz Arena.

"These are similar clubs, they have great history and a lot of success in the Champions League," continued the Italian coach.

"We respect them... they did better than us in the first leg."

The coach confirmed Andriy Lunin would start in goal despite Thibaut Courtois returning from injury and keeping a clean sheet as Madrid clinched their La Liga crown this weekend.

The Belgian stopper had been out since last summer with a bad knee injury.

"The plan for a player coming back from injury does not change because of one game," said Ancelotti.

"Courtois is doing well but he needs time to get back to his best self - he had an ideal game."

Madrid defender Dani Carvajal said the team was right to avoid celebrating their title success on Saturday.

"Not celebrating was the best thing to do, there's a vital game and there will be time to celebrate at the weekend, that's why we took that decision," said the Spain international.

"We're having a great year, we're very excited for the Champions League, we're two games away from lifting it again.

"The dressing room knows it - in the streets, they're giving us encouragement so we can dream of our 15th."

Various long-standing Madrid players could leave at the end of the season after years spent at the club, with Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Lucas Vazquez and Nacho Fernandez all out of contract in the summer.

"It's hard to know what will happen... I hope not, but some will be living their final Champions League match at the Bernabeu," added Carvajal.

"I hope it's a Madrid victory."

Follow the second leg on Flashscore.

