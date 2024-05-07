Premier League Team of the Week: Chelsea stars continue uptick in form

Chelsea's Thiago Silva and Noni Madueke celebrate
Chelsea's Thiago Silva and Noni Madueke celebrateFlashscore / Profimedia
Another high-scoring weekend in the Premier League has come to a close, meaning it's time for Flashscore's Team of the Week!

Our team is selected using our player ratings system, so let's delve into who has made it this week.

Premier League Team of the Week
Premier League Team of the WeekMarek Kratochvil

Goalkeeper 

Robin Olsen (Aston Villa) 8.3

Aston Villa were beaten 1-0 by Brighton on Sunday, but it could've been more had it not been for the performance of Robin Olsen.

Villa were up against it in the second half but Sweden's Olsen was up to the task, making seven saves including a penalty save in the defeat.

Defence

Thiago Silva (Chelsea) 8.4 

Thiago Silva rolled back the years as Chelsea thrashed West Ham 5-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazil star helped the Blues notch a third straight clean sheet and headed in their third goal while also providing an assist.

Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City) 8.4

Manchester City's late-season surge for the title has come alongside the superb displays of Josko Gvardiol.

Gvardiol was solid again as City dismantled Wolves 5-1 with the 22-year-old managing to contribute going forward again, winning an admittedly suspect penalty.

Andy Robertson (Liverpool) 9.0

Andy Robertson impressed as Liverpool recorded a 4-2 win over Tottenham in Jurgen Klopp's penultimate game at Anfield as the club's manager.

The Scotland left-back marauded forward and was rewarded for his efforts with a goal from close range that sneaked in.

Midfield

Jacob Murphy (Newcastle) 9.2

Jacob Murphy recorded two assists as Newcastle dealt Burnley a big blow in their hopes of survival by beating them 4-1 at Turf Moor.

His first saw him cut back in the box for Sean Longstaff before he teed up Alexander Isak for the Magpies' fourth early in the second half.

Rodri (Manchester City) 8.8

The ever-reliable Rodri continued his remarkable consistency against Wolves and enjoyed his evening at the Etihad.

The Spaniard created a game-high five chances, helping him come away from the encounter with two assists.

Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) 8.8

Harvey Elliott starred as Liverpool did away with their recent struggles by seeing off Tottenham.

The 21-year-old was a livewire for the Reds creating five chances - one of which was the assist for Cody Gakpo - and scored a superb goal which rocketed into the top corner.

Simon Adingra (Brighton) 8.9

Ivory Coast winger Simon Adingra dealt plenty of damage from out wide as Brighton edged out Aston Villa.

Adingra completed two dribbles, created a match-high five chances and won Brighton's penalty after being hauled down in the box.

Attack 

Noni Madueke (Chelsea) 9.8

Noni Madueke enjoyed his Sunday afternoon to keep up his fine form by helping Chelsea smash West Ham, earning a superb 9.8 rating in the process.

The 22-year-old English winger fired in seven shots - one of which found the net - and created six chances with one being put away after an unselfish square ball across the box.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 10

Notching the sixth Premier League hat-trick of his career and a perfect player rating of 10, there was little Wolves could do to stop Erling Haaland as he scored four goals on Saturday.

Two came from the penalty spot, which the Norwegian converted confidently while the others were a fine header and a devastatingly good finish.

Erling Haaland's stats against Wolves
Erling Haaland's stats against WolvesOpta by Stats Perform / Profimedia

Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) 9.4

Two goals and an assist ensured a productive performance for Nicolas Jackson against West Ham.

The Senegalese forward provided the assist for Cole Palmer in the first half before scoring twice in the second period to complete the rout.

Mentions
