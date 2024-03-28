Philipp Lahm sure Leverkusen will win Bundesliga to end Bayern run

Philipp Lahm sure Leverkusen will win Bundesliga to end Bayern run
Reuters
Former Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm is convinced Bayer Leverkusen, who are seeking their first Bundesliga title, will end the Bavarian team's 11-year hegemony this year.

Lahm, a 2014 World Cup winner and now tournament director for Euro 2024, has followed leaders Leverkusen's remarkable unbeaten run this season which has taken them to 70 points, 10 clear of second-placed Bayern.

"There are eight games to play and 10 points is a very big gap. I believe that Leverkusen will become German champions this season," Lahm told Reuters.

"I don't think it's bad for the Bundesliga if someone other than Bayern becomes champion. Last season was very exciting right up to the last match day, which is simply good for the league.

"Leverkusen have been great since the beginning of the season, they also have a bit of luck turning situations in their favour, specially because every player has a role. That's what Xabi Alonso has accomplished with the team," he added.

Current Bundesliga standings
Flashscore

Bayern, bidding for a 12th successive title, face Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker on Saturday. Coach Thomas Tuchel is set to leave at the end of the season, however, and their squad has been hit by injuries.

"Bayern have to find the right coach for the team and for the club. The last coaches were only there for a year and a half. That's why continuity is key, including at management level," Lahm said.

He did not rule out working for Bayern in the future.

"That could be on the cards. I'm sure I'll remain loyal to football in any role, but right now my focus is on the European Championship," Lahm said.

He highlighted the challenges Germany, who hosted the tournament as West Germany in 1988 and staged the 2006 World Cup, will face this summer to ensure the safety of fans.

"Security is our top priority and we are in dialogue with all the authorities, the government and the police," Lahm said.

"Overall, we want to have a big celebration where everyone is welcome. Not only inside the stadium, but also outside, we are trying to create places where people can gather."

The European Championship starts on June 14th with Germany facing Scotland in Group A, which also includes Hungary and Switzerland.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaEuroLahm PhilippAlonso XabiBayern MunichBayer LeverkusenDortmund
