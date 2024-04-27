Emery calls on Aston Villa to seize 'amazing' top four opportunity

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Emery calls on Aston Villa to seize 'amazing' top four opportunity
Emery calls on Aston Villa to seize 'amazing' top four opportunity
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery
Aston Villa boss Unai EmeryAFP
Unai Emery has challenged Aston Villa to seize their "amazing" opportunity to qualify for the Champions League as they look to strengthen their grip on fourth place against Chelsea.

Villa are six points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham in the race to seal a lucrative spot in next season's Champions League via a top-four finish.

Emery's men can stretch that lead to nine points when they host troubled Chelsea on Saturday, before Tottenham face leaders Arsenal in the first of their three games in hand on Sunday.

"Amazing motivation we have in front of us, but realistic as well because I think we deserve to be contenders now to get it," Emery told reporters on Friday.

"Even one month ago, you were asking the same, 'If we were contenders to be in the top seven teams or in the Champions League?' I was always saying the same message, 'We weren't'.

"But, of course, getting to match 32, 33, 34, like we are now, if we are in the table with the possibility like we have now, we have to try and get it."

Aston Villa in the Premier League
Aston Villa in the Premier LeagueFlashscore

Villa last played in the Champions League under its old European Cup guise in 1982/83.

To return to Europe's elite club competition would be a huge achievement for Emery, given the difficult situation he inherited from his predecessor Steven Gerrard on his arrival from Villarreal in 2022.

Emery's men are also competing to win the Europa Conference League, with the semi-final first leg against Olympiacos at Villa Park on Thursday.

"Now we are contenders, but we have to fight with another opponent like Tottenham and it's going to be very difficult," he said.

"We are now as well in the Europa Conference League and this is another important step ahead we did.

"I'm very proud of the work we did but now we are adding another objective, trying to get a Champions League position."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueAston Villa
Related Articles
Cole Palmer returns as Chelsea eye positive reaction to Arsenal thrashing
Arsenal face derby test against Spurs with title up for grabs
Unai Emery extends contract with Aston Villa until 2027
Show more
Football
Tottenham boss Postecoglou not motivated by disrupting Arsenal's title bid
Football Tracker: Saturday starting with a must-win match for Liverpool
Updated
Arteta reveals that he seeks advice from Wenger on title run-ins
Haaland is underperforming, and other insights we can learn from xG-based data
Egypt's Al Ahly to face Tunisia's Esperance in African Champions League final
Real Madrid go 14 points clear with hard-fought win away at Real Sociedad
Leicester City promoted back to the Premier League after just one season
Salernitana relegated from Serie A after heavy defeat to fellow strugglers Frosinone
Feyenoord and Liverpool reportedly reach verbal agreement over Arne Slot
Most Read
Leicester City promoted back to the Premier League after just one season
O'Sullivan demolishes Page to sail through World Championship opener
Football Tracker: Saturday starting with a must-win match for Liverpool
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings