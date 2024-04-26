Football Tracker: PSG look to wrap up Ligue 1 title, blockbuster day in Bundesliga

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Football Tracker: PSG look to wrap up Ligue 1 title, blockbuster day in Bundesliga
Football Tracker: PSG look to wrap up Ligue 1 title, blockbuster day in Bundesliga
Updated
PSG will be crowned champions of France with a win tonight
PSG will be crowned champions of France with a win tonightReuters, Flashscore
It's that time of the year when titles are being won, relegations are being confirmed and European places are being fought over. If you're a fan, it can be heaven or hell. Flashscore's Football Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's biggest results and news.

Saturday, April 27th

16:24 CET - Here are the half-time scores in the Bundesliga:

Bayern Munich 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 1

RB Leipzig 2 Dortmund 1

Freiburg 1 Wolfsburg 0

Augsburg 0 Werder Bremen 0 

15:45 CET - Next up in the Premier League, a bumper set of fixtures kicking off at the hour. A reminder, Sheffield United will be relegated if they lose.

Manchester United vs Burnley

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United

Wolves vs Luton

Fulham vs Crystal Palace

15:24 CET - Liverpool have dropped more points in the Premier League title race. Their 2-2 draw at West Ham has all but ended their fading title hopes if those weren't already extinguished in midweek.

Unfortunately, Jurgen Klopp's iconic reign is ending with a whimper it seems.

Liverpool's form has dropped off at the wrong time
Liverpool's form has dropped off at the wrong timeFlashscore

15:00 CET - There are some big games coming up in the Bundesliga. At 15:30 CET, Bayern Munich host Eintracht Frankfurt while RB Leipzig take on Dortmund in a proper battle for fourth.

Later, from 18:30 CET, unbeaten champions Bayer Leverkusen face a tricky test to keep their incredible run going against third-placed Stuttgart

See all the fixtures here.

Scores and fixtures in the round
Scores and fixtures in the roundFlashscore

14:24 CET - Are Liverpool's title chances about to be over for good? At half-time at the London Stadium, they're trailing West Ham 1-0 with Jarred Bowen heading the shots in front just before the break.

13:50 CET - One of the main events today will be PSG's match with Le Havre (from 21:00 CET). That's because the Parisians can wrap up the Ligue 1 title with a win and they'll be heavily backed to do so.

Before then, though, there's a lot of football to get through... Bayern and Bayer are both in action in Germany, Sheffield United could be relegated from the Premier League while Everton could secure their safety! Plus Juventus host Milan in Serie A.

12:34 CET - Here's how West Ham and Liverpool will line up for this afternoon's Premier League clash:

The starting XIs
The starting XIsFlashscore

11:02 CET - We have a huge day ahead of us, and it's starting at 13:30 CET in East London, where Liverpool will look to keep their now-slim title chances alive with a win against West Ham.

10:20 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's football!

Mentions
FootballFootball Tracker
Related Articles
Football Tracker: Inter claim the 2023/24 Scudetto, Sevilla and Bologna win
Football Tracker: Inter Milan drop points as Lyon produce stunning comeback
Football Tracker: Juventus edge to win over Fiorentina, Lyon defeat Nantes
Show more
Football
Wasteful Liverpool see their title chances all but ended by West Ham draw
Manchester United must bolster support for Garnacho and Mainoo, says Fernandes
Tottenham boss Postecoglou not motivated by disrupting Arsenal's title bid
Emery calls on Aston Villa to seize 'amazing' top four opportunity
Arteta reveals that he seeks advice from Wenger on title run-ins
Haaland is underperforming, and other insights we can learn from xG-based data
Egypt's Al Ahly to face Tunisia's Esperance in African Champions League final
Real Madrid go 14 points clear with hard-fought win away at Real Sociedad
Leicester City promoted back to the Premier League after just one season
Most Read
Football Tracker: PSG look to wrap up Ligue 1 title, blockbuster day in Bundesliga
Leicester City promoted back to the Premier League after just one season
O'Sullivan demolishes Page to sail through World Championship opener
Hack the Weekend: Big derbies in Spain and England take centre stage

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings