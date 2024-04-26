Football Tracker: PSG look to wrap up Ligue 1 title, blockbuster day in Bundesliga

PSG will be crowned champions of France with a win tonight

It's that time of the year when titles are being won, relegations are being confirmed and European places are being fought over. If you're a fan, it can be heaven or hell. Flashscore's Football Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's biggest results and news.

Saturday, April 27th

16:24 CET - Here are the half-time scores in the Bundesliga:

Bayern Munich 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 1

RB Leipzig 2 Dortmund 1

Freiburg 1 Wolfsburg 0

Augsburg 0 Werder Bremen 0

15:45 CET - Next up in the Premier League, a bumper set of fixtures kicking off at the hour. A reminder, Sheffield United will be relegated if they lose.

Manchester United vs Burnley

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United

Wolves vs Luton

Fulham vs Crystal Palace

15:24 CET - Liverpool have dropped more points in the Premier League title race. Their 2-2 draw at West Ham has all but ended their fading title hopes if those weren't already extinguished in midweek.

Unfortunately, Jurgen Klopp's iconic reign is ending with a whimper it seems.

Liverpool's form has dropped off at the wrong time Flashscore

15:00 CET - There are some big games coming up in the Bundesliga. At 15:30 CET, Bayern Munich host Eintracht Frankfurt while RB Leipzig take on Dortmund in a proper battle for fourth.

Later, from 18:30 CET, unbeaten champions Bayer Leverkusen face a tricky test to keep their incredible run going against third-placed Stuttgart.

See all the fixtures here.

Scores and fixtures in the round Flashscore

14:24 CET - Are Liverpool's title chances about to be over for good? At half-time at the London Stadium, they're trailing West Ham 1-0 with Jarred Bowen heading the shots in front just before the break.

13:50 CET - One of the main events today will be PSG's match with Le Havre (from 21:00 CET). That's because the Parisians can wrap up the Ligue 1 title with a win and they'll be heavily backed to do so.

Before then, though, there's a lot of football to get through... Bayern and Bayer are both in action in Germany, Sheffield United could be relegated from the Premier League while Everton could secure their safety! Plus Juventus host Milan in Serie A.

12:34 CET - Here's how West Ham and Liverpool will line up for this afternoon's Premier League clash:

The starting XIs Flashscore

11:02 CET - We have a huge day ahead of us, and it's starting at 13:30 CET in East London, where Liverpool will look to keep their now-slim title chances alive with a win against West Ham.

10:20 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's football!