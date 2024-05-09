Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel reveals subbed Harry Kane 'couldn't continue'

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane looks dejected after his side's defeat to Real Madrid

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel (50) explained his decision to take off Harry Kane (30) with six minutes remaining of Wednesday's Champions League semi-final defeat to Real Madrid, saying the injured England captain "could not continue".

Bayern were 1-0 up and had one foot in the final when Tuchel replaced Kane with back-up striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

German-born Madrid striker Joselu levelled the match just four minutes later and scored again in the second minute of injury time as the home side took the lead on the night, winning 2-1 and 4-3 on aggregate.

Jamal Musiala was also taken off with Tuchel bringing on Bayern veteran Thomas Mueller.

Thomas Tuchel AFP

Kane's substitution appeared to change the momentum of the match with Bayern in control but Tuchel told broadcaster DAZN the striker was unable to continue.

"He couldn't keep going. He played with back pain and he couldn't keep going, his back froze up," said Tuchel.

The loss means Kane's long wait for a trophy continues, with the England striker still yet to lift silverware in his club career.