Vincent Kompany to demand aggression and bravery from Bayern Munich players

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Vincent Kompany to demand aggression and bravery from Bayern Munich players

Vincent Kompany to demand aggression and bravery from Bayern Munich players

Vincent Kompany is the new head coach at Bayern Munich
Vincent Kompany is the new head coach at Bayern MunichReuters
Bayern Munich's new coach Vincent Kompany (38) outlined his playing style for the German champions on Thursday, saying he will demand absolute aggression and bravery from his players.

Belgian Kompany has signed a deal until 2027 after the Belgian parted ways with Burnley following their relegation from the Premier League.

Bayern, Bundesliga champions in the previous 11 seasons, finished third behind Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart.

They also failed to win domestic or European silverware for the first time in more than a decade, leading to the departure of coach Thomas Tuchel, which was announced in February.

"For my side it is simple. What you coach is who you are as a person," Kompany told a news conference on Thursday.

"My personality is I grew I grew up on the streets of Brussels, I was in the academy of Anderlecht where from the age of six to 20 you have to win everything."

New Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany poses for a photograph with CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and director of sports Max Eberl
New Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany poses for a photograph with CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and director of sports Max EberlReuters

The arrival of Kompany, who has Bundesliga experience having played for Hamburg SV and speaks German, ended a months-long search for Tuchel's successor.

Several candidates decided to remain in their current jobs, including Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso, former coach Julian Nagelsmann and Austrian Ralf Rangnick.

"I want the players of Bayern to be really brave on the ball, to have personality. I want the team to be aggressive, to represent those two things," Kompany said.

"Absolutely brave when they have the ball and make a decision and absolutely aggressive, something they carry every minute of the game. Always," said Kompany.

In his short managerial career, Kompany, who played 360 matches for Manchester City and won four Premier League titles, has garnered a reputation for playing free-flowing and possession-based football.

He began his coaching career at Belgian club Anderlecht before joining Burnley in 2022, where his approach worked well in the second-tier Championship as they secured promotion with seven games to spare.

However, Burnley's insistence on sticking to that style against teams of a higher calibre in the Premier League meant they found it hard going in the top flight and were relegated after finishing 19th with 24 points and only five wins all season.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaKompany VincentBayern Munich
Related Articles
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany on the verge of joining Bayern Munich
OPINION: Kompany to Bayern could work despite recent struggles
Bayern Munich announce the appointment of Vincent Kompany on three-year deal
Updated
Show more
Football
Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund through the years: Collapsing goals & Lewandowski magic
2024 European Championships team guide: Every nation hunting for international glory
Militao on cloud nine for Champions League final after ACL recovery
Lobjanidze upstages Messi as Atlanta stun MLS leaders Miami
'Greedy' Jude Bellingham expecting to win dream Champions League final
Second Conference League final loss more painful for Fiorentina than first, says Italiano
Ecstatic Olympiakos players hail team spirit after European title win
Olympiacos win Conference League final to claim first-ever European trophy
Updated
Outgoing Dortmund legend Reus wants to leave club with major trophy
Most Read
The Netherlands announce their final 26-man squad for Euro 2024
Olympiacos edge Fiorentina in extra time to win Europa Conference League final
Naomi Osaka in tears after epic Iga Swiatek defeat but admits: 'I've felt worse'
Bayern Munich announce the appointment of Vincent Kompany on three-year deal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings