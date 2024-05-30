Former PSG striker Edinson Cavani retires from international football with Uruguay

Former PSG striker Edinson Cavani retires from international football with Uruguay

Cavani wearing the captain's armband
Cavani wearing the captain's armbandAFP
Boca Juniors striker Edison Cavani (37) announced his farewell from international duty for Uruguay on social media on Thursday. He departs as one of the greatest footballers produced by the nation.

"My dear Celeste: I just want to thank you for every experience I've had. I'm not going to dwell on it, today I have few words, but deep feelings.

"I'm grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey for so many years. I was and always will be grateful to wear this shirt and represent what I love most in the world: my country.

"Those were undoubtedly many precious years. I had a thousand things to say and remember, but today I want to dedicate myself to this new stage in my career and give everything to my club.

"Today, I've decided to take a step that has cost me, but always with my heart, just like when I left the pitch in this beautiful shirt. I send a big hug to all my people," Cavani posted on social media.

An international on 136 occasions, Cavani leaves Uruguay as their second top scorer (58 goals) and the third most-capped player.

He won the Copa América in 2011, one of five in which he took part (2015, 2016, 2019 and 2021). He has also played in four World Cups (2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022), as well as one Confederations Cup (2013).

A graduate of Danubio, Cavani recently returned to South America in 2023 to play for Boca Juniors (Argentina), where he has a contract until December 2024. In Europe, he played for Palermo, Napoli, PSG, Manchester United and Valencia.

Cavani won six Ligue 1 titles and five French Cups with PSG between 2014 and 2020. He scored 200 goals in all competitions for the Parisian club.

FootballUruguayCavani EdinsonCopa América
