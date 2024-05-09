'Absolute disaster': Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel slams late offside call

Tuchel was unhappy with the officials in Madrid

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel (50) slammed a late offside call, calling the decision an "absolute disaster" as Real Madrid eliminated his side in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday.

With Real 2-1 up having come from behind with two late goals, Joshua Kimmich put in a long pass which was headed centrally by Thomas Mueller for defender Matthijs de Ligt to score in the 12th minute of stoppage time.

Real, who drew the Munich tie 2-2, went through 4-3 on aggregate.

The goal did not stand after the linesman raised his flag before the ball went in the net, ruling out a VAR review. An animated Tuchel ran down the sideline after the decision. After the match, he told broadcaster DAZN the decision was "a disaster, an absolute disaster".

"We have to let the action play out until the end. That's the rule, especially since it's so close to the goal, and it's so limited," Tuchel said.

"The first error is made by the linesman, the second comes from the referee. He could have waited."

The goalscorer agreed with his coach, calling the decision decisive in the match.

"The scene at the end, I find it incredible. I can't understand why he (the referee) doesn't let the action play out," De Ligt told DAZN.

"He apologised. I wouldn't want to say that Real are always lucky, but that decision makes the difference today.

A disappointed Bayern captain Manuel Neuer said: "We're in the Champions League semi-finals... I think he knows it was a mistake and that you shouldn't make a decision like that so quickly."