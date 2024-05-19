Hotshot Haaland and Ortega's save: Why City won the Premier League

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Hotshot Haaland and Ortega's save: Why City won the Premier League

Hotshot Haaland and Ortega's save: Why City won the Premier League

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola hugs Manchester City's Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola hugs Manchester City's Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland AFP
Manchester City are celebrating a historic fourth straight Premier League title, underlining their total dominance of the English game, but several key factors contributed to their historic triumph.

AFP Sport looks at five reasons for City's success - their sixth English title in seven seasons.

Ortega's crucial save

When Son Heung-min burst through the middle with just Stefan Ortega to beat on Tuesday, time stood still at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The entire season hung in the balance late in a game in which Spurs fans were caught in two minds over whether they wanted to deprive City of points and thereby give a boost to bitter local rivals Arsenal.

Stefan Ortega of Manchester City is congratulated by teammate Ruben Dias
Stefan Ortega of Manchester City is congratulated by teammate Ruben DiasAFP

Ortega, City's number two goalkeeper, who had replaced the injured Ederson in the 69th minute, raced out of his area and saved with his legs to keep the score at 1-0 to City.

Minutes later Pep Guardiola's team were 2-0 up courtesy of a penalty from Erling Haaland, securing a two-point cushion over Arsenal and keeping the destiny of the title in their hands.

Foden steps up

Phil Foden has stepped out of the shadow of Kevin De Bruyne this season in spectacular style, becoming a crucial creative force for the team.

Belgium midfielder De Bruyne suffered an injury in the first match of the season and did not return to action until January.

That gave England's Foden more of an opportunity to play centrally, a position he admits he prefers, and he has responded by scoring 27 goals in all competitions, together with 11 assists.

Phil Foden stats
Phil Foden statsAFP/Opta by StatsPerform

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand recently said Foden was a ready-made replacement for De Bruyne at the Etihad, predicting "the passing of the torch is coming soon".

De Bruyne, one of the Premier League's greatest-ever midfielders, is still only 32 but Foden, who scored twice in City's 3-1 win against West Ham on Sunday, is making an ever-more convincing case for himself.

Rodri - Man City's lucky charm

When Rodri is in Manchester City's team, they do not lose. It's simple maths.

The Spanish midfielder's numbers for Manchester City are scarcely credible -- they have not lost a match in which he has played since February 2023.

The 27-year-old sometimes flies under the radar at the club, overshadowed by starry names such as Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, but Rodri is the man that makes City tick.

Rodri celebrates scoring his side's third against West Ham
Rodri celebrates scoring his side's third against West HamAFP

Rodri notched the most passes and most touches of any player in the 2023/24 Premier League season and also contributed eight top-flight goals.

City boss Guardiola certainly appreciates the work he does, describing him in February as "the best midfield player, currently, in the world by far".

Arsenal, Liverpool stumble

April 14 will be circled on Guardiola's calendar as the day the title race tilted decisively in City's favour.

Going into that weekend, it was a three-way tussle between City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

City demolished Luton 5-1 on April 13 but Jurgen Klopp's men were shocked 1-0 at home by Crystal Palace the following day while Arsenal went down 2-0 at home to Aston Villa.

Liverpool then dropped off the pace while Arsenal continued winning to keep the pressure on. But ultimately it was not enough.

Hotshot Haaland

Erling Haaland is widely considered to have come off the boil after a spectacular first season at Manchester City, but he still bagged the Premier League Golden Boot award.

The Norwegian was frustrated by injuries and the occasional brief lean spell, but he still ended up with a remarkable 27 top-flight goals - five more than second-placed Cole Palmer.

Top scorers
Top scorersAFP / Opta by StatsPerform

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane last month described Haaland as "almost League Two level" after City's 0-0 draw with Arsenal.

But Haaland answered in spectacular style, scoring nine goals in his last seven Premier League games as City held off Arsenal to win the title.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautOrtega StefanFoden PhilDe Bruyne KevinRodriGuardiola PepManchester City
Related Articles
Unstoppable Manchester City start celebrations after historic title victory
Tale of the tape: How Man City and Arsenal took it to the final round
Rodri: Man City can 'make history' with fourth consecutive title
Show more
Football
Premier League breaks new scoring record after last-day goal spree
Lille miss out on Champions League qualification as Nice score late to break hearts
Ligue 1 as it happened: Lyon score late to secure European football as Lens miss out
Updated
Lorient net five to pull off miraculous escape from automatic relegation against Clermont
Metz relegated to Ligue 2 on goal scored as PSG cruise to victory
Brest in Lala land to qualify for Champions League after big victory over Toulouse
Lukaku on target as 10-man Roma get back to winning ways against Genoa
Pep Guardiola admits 'closer to leaving than staying' after latest Man City triumph
Departing Klopp encourages fans to embrace future after emotional finale at Liverpool
Most Read
Premier League as it happened: Arsenal fall just short as Manchester City win title
Oleksandr Usyk defeats Tyson Fury to become undisputed heavyweight champion
Feyenoord defender Hartman confirms ongoing Chelsea interest
Derby Week: Budapest's Ferencvaros and Ujpest go to battle in city full of rivalries

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings