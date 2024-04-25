NHL roundup: Knights make it two consecutive road wins over Dallas

NHL roundup: Knights make it two consecutive road wins over Dallas
Knights extended its winning streak against the Stars to six games
Jonathan Marchessault (33) and Jack Eichel (27) each had a goal and an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights produced a second consecutive road victory over the Dallas Stars, prevailing 3-1 on Wednesday.

Vegas holds a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference first-round playoff series while heading home for Game 3 on Saturday.

Noah Hanifin also scored and Logan Thompson made 20 saves for Vegas, which extended its winning streak against the Stars to six games dating back to Game 6 of the 2023 Western Conference finals.

Jason Robertson scored for Dallas, the top seed in the West after finishing with 113 points in the regular season. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger finished with 23 saves.

Check out the game summary here.

Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT)

Anze Kopitar scored in overtime to cap a three-point game and give Los Angeles a victory at Edmonton, leveling the teams' first-round Western Conference playoff series at one win apiece.

Adrian Kempe scored twice while Drew Doughty and Kevin Fiala tallied once apiece for the Kings, who recovered after surrendering leads of 3-1 and 4-3. Cam Talbot made 27 saves. Quinton Byfield posted two assists, including one on the game-winner.

Dylan Holloway scored twice while Brett Kulak and Zach Hyman tallied once each for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl and Mattias Janmark both posted two assists and Stuart Skinner stopped 21 shots.

Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2

Brad Marchand scored the go-ahead goal with 8:07 remaining in the third period, lifting visiting Boston to a victory over Toronto and a 2-1 edge in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Marchand, who added a late empty-net goal, notched an assist on Jake DeBrusk's third power-play goal of the series. Trent Frederic also scored and Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves for the Bruins, who rebounded from a 3-2 setback in Game 2.

Matthew Knies and Tyler Bertuzzi each scored a goal for the Maple Leafs, and Mitch Marner had an assist to post his first point of the series. Ilya Samsonov turned aside 30 shots.

