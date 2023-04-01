NHL roundup: Oilers work OT for franchise-best 10th straight win

Evan Bouchard scored in overtime to give visiting Edmonton a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, as the Oilers set a franchise record with their 10th consecutive victory.

With Montreal's Mike Matheson in the penalty box for a high-sticking infraction called early in the extra period, Bouchard unloaded a point-shot blast that found the mark at 2:01 for his 10th goal of the season.

Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers, who are on an 18-3-0 run. Goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped 23 shots to earn his seventh consecutive win and put him on a 14-2-0 run. On his 27th birthday, Oilers captain Connor McDavid collected one assist, which has him on a 10-game point streak.

Cole Caufield scored for the Canadiens, who are on a 2-5-2 slide and have only three victories in their last 14 home outings. Goalie Sam Montembeault stopped 39 shots.

Jared McCann scored two goals and added an assist as Seattle defeated host Columbus to set a franchise record with its ninth consecutive victory.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and two assists, Brian Dumoulin had one of each and Jordan Eberle, Tye Kartye and Eeli Tolvanen also scored as the Kraken extended their point streak to 13 games (11-0-2). Goaltender Joey Daccord made 30 saves.

Ivan Provorov scored twice, Kirill Marchenko had a goal and an assist and Emil Bemstrom also found the back of the net for the Blue Jackets, who suffered their third straight loss and their eighth in the past 10 games (2-4-4). Daniil Tarasov stopped 29 of 35 shots.

Nick Bjugstad recorded his second career hat trick, and Arizona cruised to a win over host Minnesota in Saint Paul.

Bjugstad, who was born in Blaine, Minn., scored twice in the first period and once more in the second period. Clayton Keller had two goals and an assist for the Coyotes, and Alex Kerfoot also scored.

Kirill Kaprizov returned from a seven-game injury absence to lead the Wild with five shots on goal. Minnesota dropped to 1-7-1 in its last nine games.

Samuel Ersson made 35 saves and visiting Philadelphia ended Winnipeg's franchise-best eight-game winning streak.

It was the third shutout in the past 12 starts for Ersson, who came into the game 9-2-2 in his previous 13 starts with a .924 save percentage. Cam Atkinson scored both goals for the Flyers, who have won three in a row.

Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves for the Jets, who also saw their 14-game point streak (12-0-2) come to an end, but their streak of not allowing more than two goals stretched to 12.

Brett Pesce's second goal of the game was the overtime winner as Carolina defeated Pittsburgh in Raleigh.

Pesce, who posted the winner 1:41 into the extra session, also scored the game's first goal, and Jordan Martinook had the other. Antti Raanta made 38 saves as the Hurricanes stretched their point streak to eight games.

Jake Guentzel's goal with 13:15 remaining gave the Penguins a chance, and Bryan Rust's goal with an extra attacker with 52.7 seconds left forced overtime. Rust also had an assist as the Penguins reached the midway mark in their regular-season schedule with at least one point in 12 of their last 15 games.

TJ Oshie scored the tiebreaking goal with 11:31 remaining in the third period and host Washington Capitals past slumping New York.

Oshie and Nic Dowd scored 1:53 apart to help the Capitals beat the Rangers for the second time in three meetings and improve to 3-5-2 in their past 10 games. Anthony Mantha also tallied. Charlie Lindgren beat the Rangers for the second time this season by making 25 saves in his first start since December 29th.

Adam Fox scored both goals for the Rangers, who lost a season-high fourth straight game. Jonathan Quick made 18 saves.

Nathan MacKinnon scored the go-ahead goal at 16:35 of the third period, and visiting Colorado came back from a 3-0 deficit to defeat Toronto.

MacKinnon, who also had an assist, scored his 23rd goal of the season to give the Avalanche their third straight win. They are on a 9-1-1 surge. Ross Colton, Jonathan Drouin and Mikko Rantanen each added a goal and an assist, and Andrew Cogliano also scored for the Avalanche. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 26 shots.

Max Domi, Morgan Rielly and Timothy Liljegren scored for the Maple Leafs, who lost their second consecutive game. Martin Jones made 28 saves in his seventh straight start for Toronto.

Sam Lafferty scored the only goal of the afternoon as Vancouver defeated host Buffalo to extend its win streak to five games.

The Canucks found their breakthrough at the 2:05 mark of the middle frame, as Lafferty parked himself in front of the Sabres' net and finished a second-effort shot, after an initial floated wrist shot from defenseman Nikita Zadorov. Lafferty's goal made him the eighth Canucks player to reach the 10-goal mark.

While Lafferty grazed goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's mask before forcing the puck over the goal line, the goal stood. Thatcher Demko made 26 saves for his seventh career shutout and fourth of the season. Luukkonen finished with 22 saves.

Backup goaltender Nico Daws made 36 saves in a stellar performance as New Jersey snapped Florida's nine-game winning streak, defeating the Panthers in Sunrise, Florida.

Daws, a 23-year-old native of Germany making just his 27th career start, improved to 3-1-0 this season. The Devils got goals from Alexander Holtz, Jesper Bratt, Erik Haula and John Marino.

Sam Reinhart scored for Florida and Sergei Bobrovsky made 18 saves.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored the game-winner with 3.3 seconds remaining in the third period as host Ottawa edged San Jose.

Tarasenko put home the rebound off Artem Zub's shot for his 10th goal of the season. Claude Giroux, Thomas Chabot, Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson also scored for Ottawa, which snapped a five-game losing streak. Tim Stutzle collected four assists and Zub had three. Joonas Korpisalo made 14 saves.

Anthony Duclair, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Kevin Labanc and Filip Zadina scored for the Sharks. MacKenzie Blackwood stopped 36 shots.

Steven Stamkos scored twice in a three-point outing, Tampa Bay's power play went 3-for-3, and the Lightning grounded visiting Anaheim.

Stamkos' tallies lifted his career number of power-play goals to 204, tying him with Wayne Gretzky for 17th all-time in NHL history. He also produced an assist on Victor Hedman's score in a three-goal second period for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov recorded three assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves.

Anaheim's Frank Vatrano hit the net for the Ducks, who are 0-2-0 on their season-long six-game road trip. Lukas Dostal stopped 36 of 41 shots.

Mason Marchment's tiebreaking goal at 14:54 of the third period helped give Dallas a comeback victory over host Chicago.

Chicago held a 1-0 lead at the second intermission, but Matt Duchene tied the score on a power-play goal 2:32 into the third period. The score remained deadlocked until Marchment forced a turnover to create a 2-on-1 chance in the Blackhawks' zone, and then took the shot himself for the go-ahead goal.

Boris Katchouk scored the only goal for the Blackhawks, who outshot Dallas by a 35-30 margin.

Dylan Larkin scored two goals to lead Detroit to a home win over Los Angeles.

Robby Fabbri, Patrick Kane and Andrew Copp each added goals for Detroit.

Quinton Byfield scored two goals and Pierre-Luc Dubois added another for Los Angeles, which scored all of them on the power play.

Charlie McAvoy's second goal of the game came 1:10 into overtime and helped Boston end a three-game losing streak by beating host St Louis.

McAvoy, who also scored in the second period, has six goals this season. David Pastrnak assisted on the winning goal and had two for the game. Brad Marchand also scored twice for Bruins, and his first goal was the 900th point of his career. Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves for Boston.

Oskar Sundqvist tied the game with 5:13 left to play during a St Louis power play. It was his fourth goal of the season. Kevin Hayes and Jake Neighbours also scored for the Blues, who received 31 saves from Jordan Binnington.

Alexandre Carrier was credited with the tie-breaking goal with 7.9 seconds left for host Nashville, which rallied in the final five minutes to defeat New York.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau's goal with exactly eight minutes left snapped a scoreless tie for New York, but Luke Evangelista scored on the power play with 4:52 left. Then the Predators stunned the Islanders in the waning seconds to win their 10th straight game between the teams. Juuso Parssinen added an empty-netter in the final second for the Predators, who have not lost to the Islanders since Oct. 28, 2017.

Ilya Sorokin recorded 25 saves for the Islanders, who have lost three of four (1-3-0) and five of seven (2-4-1).

Jacob Markstrom made 31 saves to help Calgary to its third straight win by beating Vegas in Las Vegas.

Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Nazem Kadri also scored for Calgary, which moved within two points of the Edmonton Oilers and Seattle Kraken, who are tied for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Chandler Stephenson scored a goal and Logan Thompson finished with 23 saves for Vegas, which lost for the eighth time in its last 11 games.