IIHF World Championship roundup: Canada fend off Austria as France claim first win

Canada continued their fine start to the IIHF World Championship as they made it three wins from three, while France and Norway finally got their first wins of the tournament.

Group A

Norway defeated Denmark 2-0 in Prague and secured their first points of the tournament in their fourth game in Group A. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard scored at 27:45 and Eirik Östrem Salsten sealed the deal with a Power Play with ten seconds left. Goaltender Henrik Haukeland kept a clean sheet and made 24 saves. It is the Danes' second defeat so far.

Canada won their third game at the World Championship, beating Austria 7-6 in overtime despite leading 6-1 after two periods.

It is the second time that Austria has earned a point against Canada at the World Championship, the first time being in Prague in 2004 after a 2-2 draw.

The Austrians scored three goals in the last ten minutes in front of 14,704 spectators and got their first point in the Czech capital. John Tavares eventually scored at 60:15 to give the favourites the win. Experienced striker Peter Schneider, who played in the 2020/21 season in Kometa Brno, scored two goals and an assist for Austria.

Group B

Latvia overcame Kazakhstan 2-0 in Ostrava, winning their third game of the tournament - but the first in regulation time. The defending bronze medalists now sit second in Group B. The Latvians scored twice in the second period thanks to Roberts Bukarts and Haralds Egle, while Kristers Gudlevskis kept a clean sheet in his first start of the tournament.

France defeated Poland 4-2 to clinch their first win of the tournament. Meanwhile, the Poles are still waiting for their first win. Forward Justin Addamo, making his first appearance, contributed to the French triumph with two goals. Czech-born Tomas Fucik, who only last week received his Polish passport, made his debut in the Polish goal.

The French were more active at the start and managed to take the lead. Polish goalkeeper Murray made some good saves, but in the ninth minute, he let a shot by Addamo, who was making his first appearance of the tournament, go in. The same player was responsible for the second goal.

The Poles attempted to get back into the game with the Power Play, but they couldn't take advantage. The opponent, on the other hand, converted two Power Plays.

Fucik replaced Murray in the Polish goal, and in the 37th minute, Pas scored with a quick finish to wake up the Polish fans in the Ostrava hall, before Fraszko reduced the score to 4-2 a few seconds later.