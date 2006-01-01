Jeremy Roenick and Pavel Datsyuk headline Hockey Hall of Fame class

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced its next seven members on Tuesday, with NHL stars Jeremy Roenick, Pavel Datsyuk and Shea Weber among the Class of 2024.

Women's hockey stars Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell-Pohl were also elected in the player category, and executives Colin Campbell and David Poile were chosen from the builder category to round out the group.

The Hall of Fame's selection committee voted Tuesday in Toronto. The Class of 2024's induction ceremony is slated for November 11th in Toronto.

Roenick was one of the earliest American NHL stars, as he scored 513 goals with 703 assists across 20 seasons in the league from 1988-2009. Best known for his time with the Chicago Blackhawks, Roenick also suited up for the Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks.

To this day, Roenick is the fourth-leading American-born goal-scorer in league history behind only Brett Hull, Mike Modano and Keith Tkachuk. He had been eligible for the Hall of Fame for more than a decade.

"I'm so happy, I can't thank everyone who was behind this honor enough," Roenick said in a news release. "I'm at a loss for words and I'm never at a loss for words. Getting over this last hockey hurdle means so much to me."

Datsyuk, who began his professional career in his native Russia, came to the NHL in 2001 and played 14 seasons for the Detroit Red Wings. He tallied 918 points (314 goals, 604 assists) and won Stanley Cups with Detroit in 2002 and 2008. Datsyuk also won Olympic gold in 2018 and was a four-time winner of the Lady Byng Trophy, awarded for gentlemanly conduct.

Weber spent 11 seasons with the Nashville Predators and five with the Montreal Canadiens. The defenseman racked up 443 points (166 goals, 277 assists) in the NHL and won gold with Canada in consecutive Olympics (2010, 2014). As a junior hockey player, he won a Memorial Cup with the Kelowna Rockets.

Darwitz scored the winning goal for Minnesota to beat Harvard in the 2005 NCAA championship game. She went on to suit up for the United States at the Olympics in 2002, 2006 and 2010.

Wendell-Pohl also played collegiately for Minnesota and won the Patty Kazmaier Award for the top female college hockey player in 2005. She was also the MVP of the 2005 IIHF World Championships, the site of the United States' first-ever gold medal. She captained the 2006 Olympic team.

Campbell has served as a player, coach and executive across a 52-year hockey career, including the senior executive vice president for the NHL's hockey operations, officiating and central scouting departments for the past 25 years. Campbell won a Stanley Cup as associate coach of the New York Rangers in 1994.

Poile retired from his role as general manager of the Nashville Predators last summer and holds the honours of the winningest and longest-tenured general manager in league history. He was GM of the Washington Capitals from 1982-97 before taking the same role in Nashville and holding it for 27 years. Between those two tenures, Poile's teams amassed a 1,533-1,172-192-178 record.

"I'm happy for my family and for the life I have been able to live through hockey," Poile said. "Thanks to the Selection Committee for this tremendous honor."