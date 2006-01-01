Montreal Canadiens sign forward Juraj Slafkovsky to .8M contract extension

Montreal Canadiens sign forward Juraj Slafkovsky to $60.8M contract extension

Juraj Slafkovsky of Slovakia celebrates scoring during the 2022 Winter Oympics
Juraj Slafkovsky of Slovakia celebrates scoring during the 2022 Winter OympicsReuters
The Montreal Canadiens signed former number one overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky (20) to an eight-year, $60.8-million contract extension on Monday.

The new deal, with an average annual value of $7.6 million, begins with the 2025-26 season for Slafkovsky, who's entering the final year of his entry-level contract paying him $950,000 next season. Montreal selected the Slovakia native at the top of the 2022 NHL Draft.

The forward had 20 goals and 30 assists in 82 games last season. He led all Canadiens forwards with 71 blocked shots and was third overall with 152 hits.

Slafkovsky has a total of 24 goals and 36 assists in 121 games over his two seasons.

