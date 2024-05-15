IIHF World Championship roundup: Switzerland stay top of Group A as Slovakia win again

Switzerland are yet to be beaten in the tournament

The IIHF World Championship is just about halfway through its group stage and the quarter-final contenders are starting to appear. In Group A, Switzerland and the Czech Republic both won on Wednesday to sit atop the table while, over in Group B, Slovakia and Germany impressed again.

Group A

Group A pacesetters Switzerland defeated Great Britain 3-0 and won their fourth game at the World Championship in Prague, securing full points for the third time.

Coach Patrick Fischer's team leads the Group A standings by two points over the Czech Republic, who also won earlier on Wednesday.

The Brits, meanwhile, lost their third match at the championship and remain last in Group A. They are still waiting for their first points in the tournament.

Hosts Czechia defeated Denmark 7-4 in the early game in Prague on Wednesday. With the three points gained, coach Radim Rulik's charges took an important step towards advancing to the quarter-finals and jumped to the top of the table in Group A but Switzerland later overtook them in pole position.

It was the Czechs' first win over the Danes in the main phase of a major event in 12 years.

Group B

Slovakia defeated Poland 4-0 in the late game in Ostrava on Wednesday and scored their third win in their fourth game.

Captain Tomas Tatar scored a goal and two assists, Lukas Cingel scored two goals and Samuel Hlavaj kept a clean sheet.

Poland lost its fourth game and is last in the group with just one point, Slovakia is sitting pretty in second with eight points.

Germany beat Latvia 8-1 in their fourth game at the World Championship in Ostrava and scored their second win, while the Latvians lost for the first time in the tournament.

In a clash between the second and third teams from last year's championship, the defending silver medallists sealed the match in the second period, in which they scored five times. Two goals were scored by John Peterka.