NHL roundup: Jack Eichel's OT goal completes Knights' comeback against Kraken

Jack Eichel (27) scored on a breakaway at 3:01 of overtime, his 200th career NHL goal, as the Vegas Golden Knights rallied to defeat the host Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Jonathan Marchessault tallied twice for the Golden Knights, including the tying goal with 16.3 seconds left in regulation and the goalie pulled for an extra attacker.

William Karlsson had a goal and an assist and Pavel Dorofeyev also scored for Vegas. Eichel added two assists, and Adin Hill made 26 saves.

Brandon Tanev gave the Kraken a 3-2 lead at 5:21 of the third period. Andre Burakovsky, Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored for Seattle, which fell nine points behind the defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights for the Western Conference's second and final wild-card berth. Philipp Grubauer stopped 29 of 34 shots.

Mikko Rantanen collected two goals and two assists, while Valeri Nichushkin scored once in a three-point outing as visiting Colorado rode a five-goal second period to a blowout win over Calgary.

Nathan MacKinnon netted one goal and one assist, while Josh Manson and Casey Mittelstadt added singles for the Avalanche, who have won four straight games. Justus Annunen made 25 saves and Devon Toews collected two assists.

Daniil Miromanov and Walker Duehr scored for the Flames, who have lost three straight games. Dan Vladar stopped 29 shots before receiving a mercy hook after giving up all six goals in two periods. Dustin Wolf made three saves in relief.

Morgan Frost had one goal and one assist to lift host Philadelphia past San Jose.

Joel Farabee and Owen Tippett each scored one goal while Travis Konecny and Cam York registered two assists apiece. Samuel Ersson made 27 saves.

Flyers coach John Tortorella wasn't on the bench as he was serving the first of a two-game suspension. Associate coach Brad Shaw replaced Tortorella.

Filip Zadina scored both goals for the Sharks, who have dropped 10 of their past 11 games. Luke Kunin recorded two assists, and Magnus Chrona stopped 38 shots.

Drake Batherson scored on a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle at 3:13 of overtime as Ottawa snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating visiting Pittsburgh.

Jake Sanderson added a goal and assist for the Senators, who were 0-6-1 on their skid. Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves and picked up his first win since February 10.

Michael Bunting scored for the Penguins, who have lost four straight and seven of eight. Tristan Jarry made 37 saves.

Cayden Primeau made 22 of his 41 saves in the first period as host Montreal rode a fast start to a shutout victory over Columbus.

Making his first start since Jake Allen was traded to the New Jersey Devils on Friday, Primeau turned aside all 11 shots he faced in the third period to preserve his second career shutout. Brendan Gallagher scored 21 seconds into the game and Juraj Slafkovsky and Joshua Roy also tallied to stake Montreal to a 3-0 lead within the first six minutes.

Columbus' Elvis Merzlikins yielded three goals on four shots before being replaced by Daniil Tarasov, who turned aside all 19 shots he faced.

Aleksander Barkov tallied two goals and an assist to lead Florida to a wild comeback win over host Dallas.

Dallas led 3-1 after two periods and the Panthers erupted for three goals within a 3:29 span in the final set. Barkov scored two power-play goals during that surge, with the forward's deflected goal at 14:38 mark standing as the winner.

Sam Bennett scored the equalizer in between Barkov's two tallies. Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe and Brandon Montour each had two assists.

Joe Pavelski, Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston each had a goal and an assist for Dallas. Jake Oettinger stopped 26 of 30 shots.

Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves for his second shutout in a row as New York defeated Carolina in a battle of the top two teams in the Metropolitan Division in Raleigh, N.C.

Adam Fox had the New York goal in the final seconds of the first period, allowing the Rangers to stretch their winning streak to three games.

Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 23 shots, but the Hurricanes saw a three-game winning streak come to an end.

Bowen Byram scored two goals and host Buffalo handed Detroit its sixth consecutive loss.

Zach Benson had a goal and two assists. Alex Tuch, Jeff Skinner, Connor Clifton and JJ Peterka also had goals for the Sabres, who scored four times in the first period. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 21 saves.

Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist for Detroit. Ben Chiarot and Jake Walman had the Wings' other goals.

Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and one assist as Minnesota pulled away for a win over Arizona in Saint Paul, Minn.

Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno also scored for the Wild, who extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1). Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 21 of 22 shots to earn the victory.

Nick Bjugstad scored the lone goal for the Coyotes, who have lost four of their past five games. Karel Vejmelka took the loss despite stopping 27 of 29 shots.

Philipp Kurashev scored twice and added two assists, Connor Bedard had a goal and four assists and Nick Foligno logged four assists to boost host Chicago to a rout of Anaheim.

Chicago tallied three power-play goals. Held to 10 goals during a seven-game losing streak from February 19-March 4, the Blackhawks have erupted for 20 goals while winning three of their past four.

The Ducks, playing the opener of a four-game road trip, have lost three straight.