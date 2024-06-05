Switzerland and Austria play out draw in final Euro 2024 warm-up match

Switzerland came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Austria at Kybunpark in St Gallen, meaning the Red Cross are now unbeaten in their last four meetings with Das Team (W3, D1).

Austria came into the game in a rich vein of form, having won their last six matches. And Ralph Rangnick’s side looked set to continue that run heading into this summer's European Championships in Germany, as they took the lead after just five minutes.

The goal came courtesy of Christoph Baumgartner after the RB Leipzig attacker raced through on goal before keeping his cool to open up his body and place the ball across the goalkeeper into the bottom-right corner.

Switzerland were having all of the possession after the goal and brought themselves level midway through the first half, when Silvan Widmer reacted fastest to a loose ball after Ruben Vargas saw his shot saved, tapping home the rebound from inside the six-yard box.

Switzerland's Silvan Widmer celebrates after scoring AFP

The away side almost answered back immediately after though, as Yann Sommer was called into action to deny Phillip Mwene after the left-back’s ferocious strike almost found its way into the roof of the net.

The start of the second half saw the home side continue to dominate possession, but it was still the visitors that had the better of the chances.

They went close 10 minutes after the restart through Michael Gregoritsch, after the striker latched onto a precise ball into the box by Romano Schmid, only to be denied by a fantastic last-ditch block by one of the Swiss defenders.

Key match stats Flashscore

As the game entered the final ten minutes, Austria were still creating chances and went close yet again through Gregoritsch, as the Freiburg striker fired a left-footed shot goalwards from the centre of the box, but he was thwarted by a smart save from Sommer.

Switzerland managed to hold on to secure a draw and ensure they head into their opening European Championship clash against Hungary next Saturday unbeaten in their last four matches (W2, D2).

Meanwhile, Austria will head into the European Championships on an unbeaten run of their own with Rangnick’s side now unbeaten in their last seven matches (W6, D1).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Silvan Widmer (Switzerland)

