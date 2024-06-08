AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin reportedly interested in buying Everton

The owner of Serie A club AS Roma, Dan Friedkin, is reportedly interested in buying Everton, following the collapse of a deal with investment group 777 Partners.

Current Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was bound by an exclusivity agreement with the US-based company until the end of last month.

Now, according to Sky Sports, Friedkin is one of as many as six parties interested as Moshiri weighs up his options.

Two businessmen local to Liverpool, Andy Bell and George Downing, are also said to be keen on taking over the club.

Crystal Palace part-owner John Textor, who also owns Lyon, is another candidate but would need to dispose of his 45% stake in the London-based club first.

Other interested parties are said to be A-Cap, MSP Sports Capital and DFO Management (formerly MSD) - but these groups would want to invest alongside others.