AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin reportedly interested in buying Everton

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin reportedly interested in buying Everton

AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin reportedly interested in buying Everton

Updated
A corner flag at Goodison Park bearing Everton's crest
A corner flag at Goodison Park bearing Everton's crestProfimedia
The owner of Serie A club AS Roma, Dan Friedkin, is reportedly interested in buying Everton, following the collapse of a deal with investment group 777 Partners.

Current Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was bound by an exclusivity agreement with the US-based company until the end of last month.

Now, according to Sky Sports, Friedkin is one of as many as six parties interested as Moshiri weighs up his options.

Two businessmen local to Liverpool, Andy Bell and George Downing, are also said to be keen on taking over the club.

Crystal Palace part-owner John Textor, who also owns Lyon, is another candidate but would need to dispose of his 45% stake in the London-based club first.

Other interested parties are said to be A-Cap, MSP Sports Capital and DFO Management (formerly MSD) - but these groups would want to invest alongside others.

Mentions
FootballEvertonAS RomaPremier LeagueSerie A
Related Articles
Editors' Picks: Huge football clashes around Europe, Ice Hockey World Championship begins
EXCLUSIVE: Sports finance expert says Man City appeal over 115 charges will run into 2025
Serie A Team of the Season: Inter dominate, surprise Monza and Torino inclusions
Show more
Football
Poland striker Milik to miss Euro 2024 after sustaining knee injury
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern pushing to sign Palhinha, Milan closing in on Zirkzee
Updated
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Updated
Kenya’s Harambee Stars blasted for disastrous display against Burundi
Cristiano Ronaldo's experience key for Portugal, says Martinez
Liverpool chairman Werner 'determined' to see Premier League games played in USA
Gordon and Souttar dropped as Scotland confirm Euro 2024 squad
Gareth Southgate warns England against 'complacency' after Iceland loss
Julian Nagelsmann shuts down goalie talk after another Manuel Neuer error
Most Read
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Alexander Zverev assault case ends with settlement as he contests French Open
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern pushing to sign Palhinha, Milan closing in on Zirkzee
Zverev wants to 'move on' after assault case dropped as he reaches French Open final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings