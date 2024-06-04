Serie A Team of the Season: Inter dominate, surprise Monza and Torino inclusions

The 2023/24 Serie A campaign, won by Inter Milan, is done and dusted and using our internal player ratings system at Flashscore, we have put together our team of the season.

The team was selected based on players' average match ratings throughout the league season. Read more about the rating system here.

Our 2023/2024 Serie A Team of the Season Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Michele Di Gregorio (Monza) 7.1

The Inter academy product looks set to join Juventus, who admired his qualities during the season, and understandably so. Not only did he contribute hugely to Monza's survival, which was never in question, but he consistently showed individual performances of the highest level.

Defenders

Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino) 7.2

In the injury-induced absence of teammate Perr Schuurs, Buongiorno has held the defence of Torino together, which has distinguished itself positively throughout the whole championship.

Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna) 7.2

Calafiori was one of the revelations of the season. Having previously been in the position of full-back, he was moved to the middle of the defence and went on to be one of the keys to Bologna's success.

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter) 7.2

By now, the 25-year-old Lombardy player's performances are no longer newsworthy. Bastoni has become one of the cornerstones of Inter and a huge reason for their success.

Federico Dimarco (Inter) 7.5

For Inter's left-back, the numbers speak for themselves: five goals and six assists make him the best in his role in Serie A, and among the best in Europe as well.

Midfielders

Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter) 7.7

Probably the player of the season, Calhanoglu has run the show in the Nerazzurri's midfield, ending the campaign with 13 goals to his name as well as the highest Flashscore rating of anyone in the league.

Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta) 7.1

What else is there left to say about Koopmeiners? The Dutchman can do practically everything, and in 2024 he proved it. He's a guarantee for Atalanta in terms of both quality and quantity.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) 7.5

It was a bit of a disappointing season for Kvaratskhelia given his team's expectations and their final position, but he did his part nonetheless, registering 11 goals and eight assists.

Paulo Dybala (Roma) 7.5

Dyabla has issues when it comes to fitness, as we know, but under both Jose Mourinho and Danielle De Rossi he has shown some amazing things, typical of players of ageless class.

Dybala's 2023/24 goal contributions Flashscore

Rafael Leao (AC Milan) 7.4

In a year in which he has experienced moments of decline, in which his goalscoring numbers have dropped, Leao has still established himself as one of the stars of the league despite a lack of consistency.

Striker

Lautaro Martinez (Inter) 7.4

Martinez dominated scoring charts all season, being particularly lethal inside the box. Big or small teams, it makes no difference to him - with his hunger and desire, he'll always be a key player for Inter.