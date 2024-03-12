Team of the Week: Bayern run rampant as Modric rolls back the years for Real Madrid

Every week, Flashscore scours the world's best leagues for the top performers from recent matches and puts them into a team based on our internal player ratings system.

Here is our latest Team of the Week:

The Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Jeffrey de Lange (Go Ahead Eagles) 8.8

PSV failed to score more than one goal for just the third time in a league match this season at the weekend, largely due to the efforts of opposition goalkeeper Jeffrey de Lange.

The Go Ahead Eagles player saved 10 of the 11 shots that were fired at his goal, and if that's not impressive enough, nine of those were taken from inside his box too. Simply put, it was one of the goalkeeping performances of the season.

Defenders

Lucas Vasquez (Real Madrid) 8.8

Lucas Vasquez was given a somewhat rare chance to start ahead of Dani Carvajal for Real Madrid at the weekend, and it's fair to say that the veteran made the most of his opportunity.

He was one of his side's biggest attacking threats, making four key passes and creating two chances that should have been converted by his teammates. He also won nine out of 10 duels and made five tackles.

Vasquez dominated the right flank StatsPerform, Profimedia

Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) 8.7

Real Sociedad ended a four-game losing streak with a narrow 3-2 win away to Granada on Saturday, during which Robin Le Normand was crucial at both ends of the pitch.

The centre-back equalised for his team with 10 minutes to go with a composed finish that a striker would be proud of, and was just as impressive at the back, making 10 clearances and winning 13 out of 15 duels.

Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) 8.3

Sheffield United may have left Bournemouth disappointed after squandering a 2-0 lead, but one player who could return to the north with his head held high was Jack Robinson.

He put his side 2-0 up by volleying in a rebound from a corner and was everywhere at the back, making eight clearances, three tackles, three interceptions and three blocks.

Sergino Dest (PSV) 8.9

Sergino Dest is enjoying a brilliant season in a PSV side oozing with confidence, unbeaten in the Eredivisie and in with a chance of making the Champions League quarter-finals. Dest was at his best once again at the weekend against Go Ahead Eagles, scoring PSV's only goal in the 10th minute.

He picked the ball up on the left, controlling a dinked pass perfectly before cutting inside at speed and curling a precise effort into the top corner. It was a world-class goal from a player in fine form. As well as scoring his second goal of the season, Dest was also part of a back five who kept a clean sheet and defended well throughout.

Midfielders

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) 9.2

Real Madrid's timeless magician delivered another memorable performance as he played a big part in a commanding 4-0 win against Celta Vigo at the weekend. The Croatian was stepping in for the suspended Jude Bellingham and finished the match with the highest rating in Real's team.

He may play fewer minutes these days, but he never lets Madrid down. Just like Toni Kroos, he controls the midfield with such composure and calmness that he puts the players around him at ease, and he ran the show on Sunday evening as he has done so often, making 120 passes with eight of them being key and two leading to chances.

Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) 10

Our only 10/10 rating this week comes from one of three Bayern Munich players to make our Team of the Week, and that's no surprise with Bayern's 8-1 demolition of Mainz in the Bundesliga a standout result of the weekend. The man who recorded a perfect rating was central midfielder Leon Goretzka, who scored two goals and added two assists in the huge victory.

Goretzka's first goal was a rather fortuitous half-pass half-shot that dribbled into the goal while his second was a well-taken header at the death. It was his passing that really stood out in the match, however. His two assists, first for Harry Kane's second goal and then for Serge Gnabry's in the second half, showed just how effective the German can be when given time on the ball in midfield.

Goretzka was on fire against Mainz Opta by StatsPerform

Haris Hajradinovic (Kasimpasa) 9.4

Over in Turkey, Bosnian international Haris Hajradinovic produced one of the performances of the season in Kasimpasa's narrow 2-1 victory over Istanbulspor.

The midfielder made six key passes with two of them leading directly to goals. The first assist was a lovely threaded through-ball and the second was an inch-perfect delivery from a free-kick.

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) 9.2

Sitting at the tip of our diamond midfield this week is a true gem of a footballer, Bayern's brilliant playmaker Jamal Musiala. Like his teammate Goretzka, Musiala assisted twice in Bayern's win over Mainz but only scored one goal, unlike his international teammate. His strike was, however, the pick of the bunch for Bayern, although not of the game - that honour goes to Mainz's Nadiem Amiri, ironically enough, for his thunderbolt.

Around the hour mark, Musiala was found in space by Harry Kane's searching ball from the far right-hand side. Dancing inside a hapless defender and onto his right foot, he buried the ball into the far corner of the goal with class and purpose. He just keeps getting better.

Forwards

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) 9.4

Bayern Munich’s recent issues have been well documented - they have fallen well behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race and were trailing Lazio after the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie. English striker Harry Kane has been undeniably superb for the Bavarians all season, but they really needed him to step up last week and he duly obliged.

He followed up a brace in their second-leg win over Lazio with a hat-trick in their battering of Mainz at the weekend. Incredibly, Kane has now scored 30 goals in the league this season with nine matches still to play. What more can we say about the man? He’s one of the best strikers on earth and we might be witnessing one of the all-time great European campaigns for a marksman.

Bundesliga scoring charts Opta by StatsPerform

Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) 9.3

Partnering Kane up front in our 4-4-2 diamond system is someone he knows well from his time at Tottenham, Korean superstar Son Heung-Min. Son took over the captaincy from Kane after he moved to Germany and has also assumed more responsibility in a scoring sense for Spurs, already notching 14 goals in the Premier League this season.

At the weekend, Son shone again for Spurs as they trounced fellow top-four chasers Aston Villa 4-0 at Villa Park. It was a statement win for Ange Postecoglou's sizzling side and Son's late goal and two assists meant he came away with an impressive 9.3 rating and more glowing reviews.