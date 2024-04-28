Dominant Paris Saint-Germain win third-straight Ligue 1 title after Monaco lose

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Dominant Paris Saint-Germain win third-straight Ligue 1 title after Monaco lose
Dominant Paris Saint-Germain win third-straight Ligue 1 title after Monaco lose
PSG are champions of France for the 12th time
PSG are champions of France for the 12th timeReuters
Paris Saint-Germain have been confirmed as Ligue 1 champions for the 12th time in their history after Monaco failed to win against Lyon on Sunday.

Going into the weekend, PSG knew that a win on Saturday at home against Le Havre would secure the title. However, they could only draw 3-3 in an entertaining affair at a rainy Pac des Princes.

Following that, the focussed moved to second-placed Monaco's match in Lyon. Anything other than a Monaco win would secure the title for the Parisians and that's what transpired as Lyon won 3-2.

This is PSG's third title in a row and will be a huge cause for celebration for manager Luis Enrique, who has plotted their course to victory through choppy waters in his first year with the club.

He has led the side to 20 wins, 10 draws and just one defeat in their league campaign to date, and he will be hoping for more silverware before the season’s over.

PSG have also made the Coupe de France final, which will see them take on Lyon in late May, as well as the Champions League semi-finals.

The Champions League is the one trophy that has eluded PSG's mega-rich Qatari owners since they purchased the club back in 2011 and they will be desperate to add that to their cabinet.

PSG take on Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

PSG are champions
PSG are championsFlashscore

Although PSG are heavy favourites for the French title each season due to their comparative riches, it has been far from plain sailing for the Parisians this campaign.

Many of their problems have been off the pitch, with star man Kylian Mbappe announcing his intention to depart this summer to pastures new, seeing manager Luis Enrique use him sparingly after his comments were made.

Full Ligue 1 standings.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1PSG
Related Articles
Title-chasing PSG ready for tough game at Lorient, says boss Luis Enrique
Maitland-Niles penalty sees Lyon beat Brest in 16th minute of injury time
Ligue 1 outsiders Brest bounding towards unlikely Champions League place
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: PSG crowned champions as Darmstadt drop down in Germany
Updated
Lyon end Monaco's slim title hopes and keep European dreams alive in Ligue 1 thriller
Postecoglou says he wants rest of Tottenham squad to be more like Romero
Abraham scores first goal on return to rescue point for Roma in Naples
Arteta urges Arsenal to keep feet on the ground after Spurs win
Manchester City navigate tricky Forest test to keep pace with Arsenal
Brest secure European football as they edge Rennes in nine-goal Breton derby
Saka says Arsenal learned lessons to tough out derby win at Spurs
Clinical Bournemouth beat Brighton in entertaining clash to move into top half
Most Read
Football Tracker: PSG crowned champions as Darmstadt drop down in Germany
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre
Nadal kick-starts swansong with stunning win over De Minaur at Madrid Open
'It's possible': Harry Kane has eye on breaking Bundesliga goals record

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings