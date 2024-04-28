Dominant Paris Saint-Germain win third-straight Ligue 1 title after Monaco lose

Paris Saint-Germain have been confirmed as Ligue 1 champions for the 12th time in their history after Monaco failed to win against Lyon on Sunday.

Going into the weekend, PSG knew that a win on Saturday at home against Le Havre would secure the title. However, they could only draw 3-3 in an entertaining affair at a rainy Pac des Princes.

Following that, the focussed moved to second-placed Monaco's match in Lyon. Anything other than a Monaco win would secure the title for the Parisians and that's what transpired as Lyon won 3-2.

This is PSG's third title in a row and will be a huge cause for celebration for manager Luis Enrique, who has plotted their course to victory through choppy waters in his first year with the club.

He has led the side to 20 wins, 10 draws and just one defeat in their league campaign to date, and he will be hoping for more silverware before the season’s over.

PSG have also made the Coupe de France final, which will see them take on Lyon in late May, as well as the Champions League semi-finals.

The Champions League is the one trophy that has eluded PSG's mega-rich Qatari owners since they purchased the club back in 2011 and they will be desperate to add that to their cabinet.

PSG take on Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

PSG are champions Flashscore

Although PSG are heavy favourites for the French title each season due to their comparative riches, it has been far from plain sailing for the Parisians this campaign.

Many of their problems have been off the pitch, with star man Kylian Mbappe announcing his intention to depart this summer to pastures new, seeing manager Luis Enrique use him sparingly after his comments were made.