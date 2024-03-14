UCL Team of the Week: Atletico heroes deliver on big night, Kobel flawless for Dortmund

The second legs of the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 are over, and we've selected the 11 players who have impressed the most over the past couple of weeks.

Our selection is based on our internal ratings system, which takes into account numerous individual match statistics such as goals, shots on target, successful passes and tackles won.

UCL Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

Kobel was simply brilliant in Dortmund's 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven. The runaway Dutch leaders provided plenty of attacking threat in the final third, but the Swiss keeper held firm making a total of seven saves.

Defence

Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich)

A few weeks ago, De Ligt wasn't even considered for the Bayern starting lineup. But the Dutchman is now back in top form, producing an impressive display against Lazio - including an assist for Thomas Muller.

Willi Orban (RB Leipzig)

Leipzig captain Orban and the rest of his teammates battled admirably in the round of 16 second leg against Real Madrid. Orban stood out several times in the contest, scoring the only goal for Leipzig and winning all five of his duels in the air.

Joao Cancelo (Barcelona)

Cancelo rose to the occasion in Barca's 3-1 win over Napoli. Two interceptions, four tackles won and the 29-year-old full-back scored the Blaugrana's second goal in the 17th minute.

Joao Cancelo (L) impressed both offensively and defensively against Napoli Profimedia

Midfield

Koke (Atletico Madrid)

Koke has been loyal to Atletico since he was a child and his heart beats exclusively for the Rojiblanco. This was never more evident than on Wednesday evening when the Spaniard delivered an inspired performance, winning several important duels and completing 92 of his 108 passes.

Raphinha (Barcelona)

The 27-year-old Brazilian was involved in numerous attacking moves against Napoli and also had a hand in Barca's first two goals. He fired four shots at goal and repeatedly found his way into the opposition penalty area with his threatening dribbles.

Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona)

Barcelona needed a third goal to put the tie beyond Napoli, and a sublime pass from Ilkay Gundogan was crucial to finding it. The German international was brought to Barcelona for moments like this.

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Griezmann's experience and hunger to win made him a vital driving force in Atleti's attacking play. He scored a well-taken goal to bring his side back into the contest and was behind everything positive about the hosts' performance.

Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)

Arsenal needed to find a response in the second leg against Porto and they did so thanks to Leandro Trossard. After a wonderful one-two with Martin Odegaard, the Belgian levelled the scores at 1-1 shortly before the end of the first half.

Attack

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

The Englishman has scored at least two goals in three of Bayern's last four competitive matches. He also delivered when it mattered most for his struggling side, contributing a brace in the 3-0 win against Lazio.

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

The 25-year-old Frenchman is still flirting with a move to Real Madrid, but he continues to produce the goods for his current side. Mbappe was already the outstanding performer against Real Sociedad in the first leg, and he made his mark once again in San Sebastian, scoring both goals for PSG.