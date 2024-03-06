PSG star Kylian Mbappe dismisses talk of rift with manager Luis Enrique

The France captain, who scored either side of half-time to help PSG reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2021, informed the Ligue 1 club last month that he would leave them as a free agent at the end of the season.
He came off the bench in a 2-0 win over Nantes last month and was substituted in PSG's last two Ligue 1 matches, both of which ended in draws.
"I always want to play in the Champions League - it is a very important competition. I could never be a player who hides," Mbappe told broadcaster Canal Plus on Tuesday.
"My relationship with the coach is good. There is no problem even if people might think that there is. I have many issues but the coach is not one of them."
Asked about Mbappe's substitutions in recent games, manager Luis Enrique told Canal Plus: "Kylian will score 50 goals, make 25 assists with any coach, any team.
"Apparently, his immediate future won't be here so we'll have to test other solutions."
PSG, who advanced 4-1 on aggregate, return to Ligue 1 action on Sunday when they host Reims.