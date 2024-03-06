PSG star Kylian Mbappe dismisses talk of rift with manager Luis Enrique

Mbappe and Enrique embrace
Mbappe and Enrique embrace
Reuters
Kylian Mbappe said he has "no problems" with manager Luis Enrique after playing the full 90 minutes for Paris St Germain on Tuesday for the first time since February 14, with the forward scoring both goals in their 2-1 Champions League win at Real Sociedad.

The France captain, who scored either side of half-time to help PSG reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2021, informed the Ligue 1 club last month that he would leave them as a free agent at the end of the season.

He came off the bench in a 2-0 win over Nantes last month and was substituted in PSG's last two Ligue 1 matches, both of which ended in draws.

"I always want to play in the Champions League - it is a very important competition. I could never be a player who hides," Mbappe told broadcaster Canal Plus on Tuesday.

"My relationship with the coach is good. There is no problem even if people might think that there is. I have many issues but the coach is not one of them."

Asked about Mbappe's substitutions in recent games, manager Luis Enrique told Canal Plus: "Kylian will score 50 goals, make 25 assists with any coach, any team.

"Apparently, his immediate future won't be here so we'll have to test other solutions."

PSG, who advanced 4-1 on aggregate, return to Ligue 1 action on Sunday when they host Reims.

