Juventus stage stunning comeback to snatch draw in six-goal thriller with Bologna

Juventus' Kenan Yildiz celebrates scoring their third goal
Juventus' Kenan Yildiz celebrates scoring their third goalReuters
Juventus substitutes Arkadiusz Milik (30) and Kenan Yildiz (19) struck two late goals to help their side fight back from three goals down to earn a 3-3 draw at Bologna as the Old Lady extended their unbeaten run at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara to 23 matches.

Perhaps lacking direction following the sudden sacking of Massimiliano Allegri last week, Juventus were at sixes and sevens in the opening 10 minutes in Bologna.

The Rossoblu applied pressure immediately, with Remo Freuler testing Wojciech Szczesny with a curling strike in the opening minute.

Yet the Polish goalkeeper couldn’t come to the Old Lady’s rescue from the resulting corner as Riccardo Calafiori raced onto a loose ball in the area and rifled his shot high into the net.

Riccardo Calafiori of Bologna celebrates scoring his team's first goal
Riccardo Calafiori of Bologna celebrates scoring his team's first goalAFP

The evening went from bad to worse for interim manager Paolo Montero on his Juventus debut as Bologna tore through the visitor's backline again.

Santiago Castro did the damage to extend the host’s advantage when he met Kacper Urbanski’s teasing cross with a powerful header past Szczesny.

Jens Odgaard thought he added a third moments later, but the midfielder’s tap-in was ruled out for offside. A shell-shocked Juventus now had the unenviable task of breaching a Bologna backline that conceded a league-low nine Serie A goals at home this season, and the Bianconeri showed few signs of breaking through before half-time.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

The Old Lady’s slim hopes of ending a torrid run of eight away matches without a victory were dashed shortly after the break when Bologna swarmed the Juventus midfield, leading to Calafiori breaking clear and dinking over the onrushing Szczesny.

Just as the points seemed secured, Federico Chiesa hit back by dispossessing Jhon Lucumí and burying an unstoppable strike past Skorupsk before Arkadiusz Milik’s deflected free-kick flew into the top corner.

Suddenly, Juventus had momentum and the comeback was complete when Kenan Yildiz’s 20-yard strike evaded the outstretched Skorupski and nestled into the bottom corner.

Thiago Motta’s Bologna had conceded just one second-half goal at home in Serie A this season and the Rossoblu will be livid after giving up such a comfortable lead to share the spoils. Despite a complete lack of threat for 76 minutes, Juventus, with the help of Montero’s super sub duo, eventually showed enough quality to snatch a sixth consecutive Serie A draw.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Federico Chiesa (Juventus)

See all the match stats here.

Full Serie A standings after 37 rounds
Full Serie A standings after 37 roundsFlashscore
Mentions
FootballSerie ABolognaJuventus
