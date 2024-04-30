Borussia Dortmund say Marcel Sabitzer and Donyell Malen likely to be fit for PSG clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Borussia Dortmund say Marcel Sabitzer and Donyell Malen likely to be fit for PSG clash
Borussia Dortmund say Marcel Sabitzer and Donyell Malen likely to be fit for PSG clash
Updated
Terzic during his press conference
Terzic during his press conferenceReuters
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer (30) and forward Donyell Malen (25) are likely to be fit in time for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first leg at home against Paris St Germain, coach Edin Terzic said on Tuesday.

Dortmund will have Emre Can and Ian Maatsen back from suspension while Sabitzer, who was out ill for several days, and Dutch international Malen, recovering from an injury picked up in last month's international duty, have returned to training.

"Marcel and Donyell both took part in training. We expect that they will be at our disposal tomorrow," said Terzic. "Marcel is feeling better and we need him in his form from before his illness tomorrow."

Dortmund have struggled in the league this season and on Saturday suffered a crushing 4-1 loss to direct rivals RB Leipzig who held on to fourth place, leaving them in fifth with three matches remaining.

The top four teams qualify for the Champions League group stage next season.

Germany is likely to earn a fifth spot as one of the top two in UEFA's coefficient table depending on the remaining results in European competition this season.

Dortmund's deep Champions League run this season, however, has kept fans hopeful of some silverware. Dortmund, Champions League winners in 1997, also met PSG in the group stage. The French side won 2-0 in Paris before a 1-1 draw in Dortmund.

"You could sense in the return leg that we had learned the lessons from the first game," Terzic said.

"Now PSG look to be at their very peak this season with only one defeat in 2024 and a good run of results. We will have to show an improved performance from that in Dortmund."

"We are confident that will show it tomorrow and next week in Paris. The clear goal is to gain a small advantage after the game tomorrow. We know we have to play at least 180 minutes at the highest level to have any shot at our dream," he said.

Terzic singled out Kylian Mbappe for particular praise, but said PSG posed an attacking threat across the park.

"It's the question you hear the most: 'How do you stop Kylian Mbappe?' But if you focus only on Kylian Mbappe, then comes Ousmane Dembele or (Goncalo) Ramos, or Vitinha, or (Achraf) Hakimi, or (Randal) Kolo Muani and all the others," he said. "They have unbelievable quality.

"If we want to focus on one thing, then we need to focus on the ball. If we worry about the ball - there's just one - then it's much harder for them to score."

Dortmund topped a difficult group earlier in the competition featuring PSG, AC Milan and Newcastle, before eliminating PSV Eindhoven and Atletico Madrid to reach the semis.

"Were we the favourites in the group? Against Atletico Madrid? I don't know," Terzic said when asked if his side will be underdogs against Paris.

"Maybe we're the team with less experience, but we may have the greatest hunger.

"When everyone digs in, not just those on the field and on the bench but everyone in the stadium, we've got a huge opportunity - and we need to take it."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueDortmundPSGSabitzer MarcelMalen Donyell
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Real Madrid, PSG or Bayern Munich? Leo Neiva predicts Champions League winner
EXCLUSIVE: Data analyst believes Real and PSG favourites for Champions League semis
Everything you need to know about the UEFA Champions League semi-finals
Show more
Football
Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco confirms Thibaut Courtois ruled out of Euro 2024
Spain appoints ex-national coach Vicente del Bosque to supervise football federation
Updated
Fulham in sanction agreement with Premier League regarding player registrations
Flamengo forward Gabriel Barbosa cleared to play pending anti-doping ban appeal
Race for the Scudetto: Fiorentina thrash Sassuolo as Tammy Abraham saves Roma
Team of the Week: Haaland makes his mark on return, Gyokeres and Gonzalez impress
Africans Abroad: Osimhen, Hakimi, Ayew and Aubameyang bagging goals in Europe
Weekend Highlights: True love never ends and a consolation prize for Harry Kane
Uzbekistan and Japan secure qualification for Olympic Games
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan energised by intermittent fasting in bid for eighth title
Ronnie O'Sullivan cruises into World Championship quarters with win over Ryan Day
Tuchel stresses Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham as he demands special atmosphere
Leicester clinch Championship title with victory against Preston

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings