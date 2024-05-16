Real Sociedad on verge of securing European berth after edging Valencia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Real Sociedad on verge of securing European berth after edging Valencia

Real Sociedad on verge of securing European berth after edging Valencia

Andre Silva of Real Sociedad celebrates scoring his team's only goal
Andre Silva of Real Sociedad celebrates scoring his team's only goalAFP
Real Sociedad have all but secured European football for a fifth consecutive season after an early Andre Silva (28) goal was enough to see off Valencia, whose five-match winless run has seen their European dreams fade.

Having failed to score in their previous two, Valencia thought they had made a lightning start to the match when Hugo Guillamon sent Roman Yaremchuk through on goal in the first 90 seconds. The Ukrainian gave goalkeeper Alex Remiro no chance with a well-struck finish, only for the goal to be disallowed for offside.

Yet only a minute later, Los Ches were behind after Ander Barrenetxea’s deep cross was expertly hooked back across goal by Takefusa Kubo into the path of Silva, who applied the close-range finish.

The hosts looked the more likely to score the second for the rest of the half, with Kubo and Kieran Tierney their most creative outlets despite a lack of genuine chances. Mikel Merino had a penalty appeal for an apparent foul by Cristhian Mosquera waved away on the half-hour before a sweet strike from Benat Turrientes forced Giorgi Mamardashvili into a save.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

With only four goals scored in the previous five meetings, it came as little surprise that chances were at a premium following the restart.

It was La Real who stayed on top, however, and Robin Le Normand should have done better when meeting a free-kick with his head, before substitutes Brais Mendez and Sheraldo Becker were the next to test Mamardashvili.

At the other end, Ruben Baraja’s men did not generate their first efforts on goal until the 72nd minute when a loose ball broke to Sergi Canos inside the box, only for the Spaniard’s shot to be saved by Remiro, who showed great reactions to get to his feet and keep out the rebound from Alberto Mari.

Imanol Alguacil’s men regained control of proceedings, and after Becker was denied by Mamardashvili at full stretch in injury time, Sociedad clinched a second win in six to move above Real Betis and into the top-six, some six points clear of the chasing pack.

Full LaLiga standings
Full LaLiga standingsFlashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaReal SociedadValencia
Related Articles
Barcelona return to second in LaLiga after claiming victory over Real Sociedad
Hack the Weekend: Fulham, Bochum and Alaves all have enough to pull off a surprise
Robert Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Barcelona battle past 10-man Valencia
Show more
Football
Fermin Lopez double fires Barcelona to hard-fought win over relegated Almeria
Leeds United thrash Norwich City to reach Championship play-off final
Las Palmas on the brink of LaLiga survival thanks to draw with Real Betis
Kante's inclusion the only surprise in France's 25-man Euro 2024 squad
EURO Rewind: The triumph of Luis Suarez in 1964, the only Spaniard to win the Ballon d'Or
Netherlands release provisional Euro 2024 squad without Joshua Zirkzee
Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes again with Rahm second
West Ham's Michail Antonio reveals he 'hated football' before seeking therapy
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson out for rest of season with eye injury
Most Read
Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes again with Rahm second
Kante's inclusion the only surprise in France's 25-man Euro 2024 squad
Premier League permutations: What Manchester City and Arsenal need to win title
Unstoppable Swiatek downs Gauff to reach Rome final, Sabalenka awaits in epic rematch

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings