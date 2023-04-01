Football Tracker: D.R. Congo send Egypt home after dramatic clash, Atletico beat Valencia

Despite the Jurgen Klopp news dominating the footballing world, things continue to move at a blistering pace, and after a weekend of action in Europe's big leagues, it won't be long before it becomes yesterday's news. And what a weekend we have from the AFCON knockouts to some classic FA Cup ties. We will be bringing you updates and insight from all of it.

Monday 29th January

00:08 CET - D.R. CONGO HAVE SENT EGYPT HOME! After 120 minutes of drama, and then 18 penalty kicks, D.R. Congo have managed to make it through to the AFCON quarter-finals, with Egypt goalkeeper Gabaski missing the all-important penalty.

Sunday 28th January

23:06 CET - We are in for the long haul over at AFCON. The last 16 clash between Egypt and D.R. Congo is heading to extra time.

23:03 CET - Atletico Madrid cruised past Valencia 2-0 to leapfrog Barcelona into third in LaLiga.

21:44 CET - Inter Milan were thoroughly tested, and perhaps lucky at times, but they have emerged 1-0 winners at Fiorentina, meaning they have gone back to the top of Serie A.

21:38 CET - PSG have drawn 2-2 at home after squandering a two-goal lead to Champions League-chasing Brest. They now sit just six points clear of Nice at the top of Ligue 1.

21:00 CET - In Spain, Atletico Madrid are just about to start against Valencia in LaLiga with a great chance to leapfrog Bilbao who drew earlier.

20:54 CET - PSG have kicked off in Ligue 1 against Brest as they look to extend their league at the top of the table to nine points.

20:46 CET - It is around 10 minutes before Egypt (without Salah) take on DR Congo in the Africa Cup of Nations.

20:23 CET - We are just 20 minutes away from kick-off in an important match at the top of the Serie A between Inter Milan and Fiorentina. Inter can go top with a win, whilst Fiorentina can move into the top four with a win. Much to play for.

20:17 CET - A dramatic AFCON esque 98th minute winner sends Guinea to the quarter-finals at AFCON as they overcome Equatorial Guinea.

20:01 CET - Tajikistan have beaten UAE on penalties (2-1) after a dramtic late equaliser in normal time from UAE to progress to the quarter-finals.

19:55 CET - Lazio against Napoli has ended in a drab 0-0 draw, an underwhelming night in Rome.

19:39 CET - A Niclas Fullkrug hattrick has helped Dortmund to a comfortable 3-1 win over Bochum in the end.

19:28 CET - Manchester United have avoided a big upset despite a brief scare when Newport equalised at 2-2. An Antony rebound was followed by a late Rasmus Hojlund strike. 4-2.

19:08 CET - Manchester United are back in front thanks to a first goal of the season from Antony. The Brazilian winger tucked home after Luke Shaw's initial effort struck the post. 10 minutes to go...

18:41 CET - Are we witnessing one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history? Newport County are level against Manchester United despite going 2-0 down early on! Incredible.

18:27 CET - Despite taking an early 2-0 lead, a stunning strike by Bryn Morris has given League Two Newport County hope against Premier League Manchester United at the break.

18:21 CET - Meanwhile, the Guinea rivarly is underway at AFCON as Guinea face Equatorial Guinea for a place in the quarter-final.

18:00 CET - Lazio against Napoli is next up in Serie A and it should a great watch between two big Serie A sides. It is now underway.

17:49 CET - Another side to take an early lead are Dortmund against Bochum thanks to a Niclas Fullkrug (30) penalty.

17:38 CET - Bruno Fernandes (29) has scored an early goal for Manchester United as they travel to League Two Newport County in the final FA Cup match of the weekend.

17:26 CET - Liverpool have eased through to the FA Cup fifth round after a 5-2 thrashing of Championship Norwich in their first game since the Jurgen Klopp news.

17:15 CET - The second match of the day at the Asian Cup has started between Tajikistan and UAE with a quarter-final spot to play for.

17:09 CET - Two goals in the last 20 minutes turned defeat into victory for Genoa against Lecce in Serie A, 2-1.

Serie A results:

Monza 1-0 Sassuolo

Verona 1-1 Frosinone

16:54 CET - Straight back from AFCON and Andre Ayew (34) has scored a dramtic late equaliser for club Le Harve just two minutes after Lorient had thought they had scored a 92nd minute winner. 3-3!

Results elsewhere in Ligue 1:

Clermont 1-1 Strasbourg

Reims 0-0 Nantes

16:34 CET - The FA Cup draw has been made at half-time at Anfield and team's have discovered their round five opponents.

16:24 CET - It is half-time at Anfield and despite briefly being pegged back by Norwich, Darwin Nunez (24) has restored Liverpool's lead. 2-1.

16:20 CET - Athletic Bilbao have begun their match in LaLiga against Cadiz FC as they look to move back into the top four despite having played two games more than Atletico Madrid.

15:56 CET - Girona's fairytale season shows no sign of coming to an end, downing Celta Vigo 1-0, which takes them back to the top of LaLiga.

15:15 CET - In a game marred by some major fan trouble, Wolves have clinched a 2-0 win over West Brom in the Black Country derby. It is their first win at the Hawthorns since 1996, and their first win away at West Brom without conceding a goal in 65 years.

15:05 CET - In 25 minutes, Liverpool are in action for the first time since the shock announcement that manager Jurgen Klopp would be leaving at the end of the season. The Reds host Norwich in the FA Cup.

15:02 CET - Meanwhile over in Ligue 1, Lille battled to a 0-0 draw away at Montpellier, surviving over 45 minutes with 10 men.

15:00 CET - West Brom vs Wolves has now resumed following the fan trouble, with 10 minutes left on the clock.

14:31 CET - Australia have cruised to an emphatic 4-0 win over Indonesia in the Asian Cup, sending them into the quarter-finals of the competition.

14:28 CET - Wolves are two goals to the good against West Brom in the Black Country derby, but the game has temporarily been suspended after fighting in the home end and some fans getting onto the pitch. Not great scenes at all.

13:41 CET - Girona head to Celta Vigo at 14:00 CET as they look to leapfrog Real Madrid and top of LaLiga.

12:42 CET - Lille will be looking to climb into the top four in Ligue 1 with a win when they face Montpellier in 20 minutes.

12:24 CET - And at 12:45 CET, the highly-anticipated Black Country derby between West Brom and Wolves gets underway in the FA Cup. The atmosphere is set to be electric.

12:07 CET - In around 25 minutes, Australia take on Indonesia in the first knockout match of this year's Asian Cup. Can Indonesia pull off a massive upset?

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to another jam-packed day of football! The knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations continues with Equatorial Guinea taking on Guinea at 18:00 CET and Egypt facing DR Congo at 21:00 CET, while the Asian Cup last-16 kicks off with Australia v Indonesia and Tajikistan v United Arab Emirates.

Elsewhere, there are some intriguing ties in the FA Cup, with West Brom hosting Wolves in the Black Country derby, Liverpool playing their first match since Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave the club at the end of the season, and Manchester United travelling to League Two side Newport County.

There is also plenty of action in the major European leagues, as Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain all take to the field in important fixtures.