FA Cup fourth round draw: Manchester  City face Spurs in mammoth clash

Holders Manchester City have been drawn against Tottenham in the standout fixture of the FA Cup fourth round draw which took place before Manchester United's match against Wigan on Monday evening.

Pep Guardiola's City will travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the big clash of the round, while other eye-catching ties include Chelsea v Aston Villa, Blackburn v Wrexham and the potential of either Newport County or Eastleigh v Manchester United, should the Red Devils progress.

Other all-Premier League ties include Sheffield United v Brighton and Fulham v Newcastle.

Liverpool - sitting at the top of the Premier League table - will host either Norwich or Bristol Rovers.

The lowest-ranked team left in the competition, National League South's Maidstone United, will travel to Championship side Ipswich after beating League One's Stevenage in the third round.

The FA Cup fourth round fixtures will be played over the weekend of January 27th and 28th, 2024.

FA Cup fourth round draw in full:

Watford v Southampton

Blackburn v Wrexham

Bournemouth v Swansea

West Brom v Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

Leicester v Hull or Birmingham

Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Ipswich v Maidstone United

Liverpool v Norwich or Bristol Rovers

Tottenham v Manchester City

Leeds v Plymouth Argyle

Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton or Bolton

Newport County or Eastleigh v Wigan or Manchester United

Sheffield United v Brighton

Fulham v Newcastle