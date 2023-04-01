FA Cup fourth round draw: Manchester  City face Spurs in mammoth clash

Pep Guardiola's City will travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the big clash of the round, while other eye-catching ties include Chelsea v Aston Villa, Blackburn v Wrexham and the potential of either Newport County or Eastleigh v Manchester United, should the Red Devils progress.
Other all-Premier League ties include Sheffield United v Brighton and Fulham v Newcastle.
Liverpool - sitting at the top of the Premier League table - will host either Norwich or Bristol Rovers.
The lowest-ranked team left in the competition, National League South's Maidstone United, will travel to Championship side Ipswich after beating League One's Stevenage in the third round.
The FA Cup fourth round fixtures will be played over the weekend of January 27th and 28th, 2024.
FA Cup fourth round draw in full:
Watford v Southampton
Blackburn v Wrexham
Bournemouth v Swansea
West Brom v Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
Leicester v Hull or Birmingham
Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Ipswich v Maidstone United
Liverpool v Norwich or Bristol Rovers
Tottenham v Manchester City
Leeds v Plymouth Argyle
Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton or Bolton
Newport County or Eastleigh v Wigan or Manchester United
Sheffield United v Brighton
Fulham v Newcastle