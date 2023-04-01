FA Cup fifth round draw: Maidstone face Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry

The FA Cup trophy before the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match between Ipswich Town and Maidstone United

Maidstone United will play one of Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry in the headline clash from the FA Cup fifth round draw which took place on Sunday afternoon at half-time in the game between Liverpool and Norwich.

Non-league side Maidstone's reward for their thrilling giant-killing victory over Ipswich on Saturday is a trip to one of the two Championship sides in the last 16, who played out a 1-1 draw on Friday night.

"Our boys have run themselves into the ground and that is what we said, 'leave nothing in the changing room'," said former Wolves defender and current Maidstone boss George Elokobi after his team's shock victory on Saturday.

"This binds us for life, what our boys are achieving right now. What our boys are achieving now has not been done in over 100 years. The magic of the FA Cup is very much alive."

'Magic of the FA Cup is alive': Sixth-tier Maidstone stunned Ipswich Profimedia

Other intriguing matchups include Newcastle - who last lifted the trophy in 1955 - facing either Blackburn or Wrexham, who play on Monday night, and Liverpool against the winner of Watford and Southampton.

Premier League leaders Liverpool will be keen to lift the trophy one more time for manager Jurgen Klopp before he leaves his role at the end of the season.

The German coach won the competition in the 2021/22 season after beating Chelsea on penalties at Wembley.

Ugly scenes marred Wolves' victory over West Brom in the Black Country Derby at The Hawthorns earlier in the day, with play being suspended after violent clashes broke out in the home end.

Wolves went on to win the match and will face Brighton in the next round.

Holders Manchester City will travel to Luton in an all-Premier League clash, while Manchester United will play Bristol City or Nottingham Forest if they can avoid a huge banana skin against Newport Country.

The FA Cup fifth round fixtures are scheduled for the week commencing Monday, February 26th.

Catch up on all the FA Cup fourth round as it happened here.

FA Cup fifth round fixtures in full:

Blackburn Rovers or Wrexham v Newcastle

Chelsea or Aston Villa v Leeds or Plymouth Argyle

Bournemouth v Leicester

Liverpool or Norwich v Watford or Southampton

Bristol City or Nottingham Forest v Newport County or Manchester United

Wolves v Brighton & Hove Albion

Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry v Maidstone United

Luton Town v Manchester City