West Brom vs Wolves game stopped due to clashes in the stands

Police line the edge of the pitch after trouble breaks out between fans during the FA Cup fourth round football match between West Brom and Wolves
The FA Cup fourth round match between West Brom and Wolves was interrupted this Sunday in the 79th minute due to clashes in the stands. The teams went to the changing rooms and there is a possibility that the game will be suspended.

The teams went to the changing rooms with the fixture suspended.

The scenes erupted after Wolves's second goal, scored by Matheus Cunha in the 78th minute, with clashes escalating and fans invading the pitch in an attempt to escape the confusion.

So far it's not clear what happened or whether any players or fans were assaulted, but some people in the crowd were seen bloodied and others were hauled away in handcuffs.

There are suggestions the issues may have developed due to some away fans having seats in the home end.

Some players from the home side were seen escorting their families away from the area.

West Bromwich Albion's English defender #05 Kyle Bartley helps take members of his family away from an area of the ground where trouble has broken out
The teams went to the changing rooms, with Wolverhampton leaving 0-2, the first goal coming through Portuguese forward Pedro Neto.

Play later resumed some 30 minutes after police and stewards calmed down the situation, picking up the match from 77 minutes - when Wolves' second goal was scored.

The clash between second-tier West Brom and Wolverhampton is a derby known as the Black Country Derby, which dates back to 1893, before the creation of the Football Association (FA) itself.

The region known as the Black Country is located in the Midlands of England, an urban area in the centre of the country and one of the birthplaces of the Industrial Revolution, with many coal, metallurgy and glass industries, among others.

Follow the events of the match here with Flashscore

