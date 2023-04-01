FA Cup: Bristol City shock West Ham as Wolves beat Brentford in five-goal thriller

Championship side Bristol City downed West Ham in the FA Cup on Tuesday night while Wolves beat Brentford in extra time after over 200 minutes of football.

Tommy Conway scored the only goal at Ashton Gate after less than three minutes to ensure the Hammers' 44-year wait to lift the FA Cup will go on.

Conway, who also scored to secure a replay when the sides met at the London Stadium, pounced on a short back pass from Konstantinos Mavropanos to round Lukasz Fabianski and slot into an unguarded net.

"I've been coming here since I was seven and to get the winner is unbelievable," said Conway.

"It's the best (crowd) I've seen in a while and to send them home happy is unbelievable."

David Moyes' men missed the threat of the injured Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus, who is away representing Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The visitors had to play almost the entire second half a man down after Said Benrahma was sent off for kicking out at Joe Williams in retaliation to a late challenge on him.

Tomas Soucek came closest to forcing the game to extra time when the Czech's volley forced Max O'Leary into a flying save.

Bristol City will next face Blackpool or Nottingham Forest in round four.

Matheus Cunha scored an extra-time penalty to seal a hard-earned 3-2 victory for Wolverhampton Wanderers in their FA Cup third-round replay with Brentford. Having left it late, Wolves are now unbeaten in nine consecutive matches at Molineux and six games against the Bees.

The hosts began the contest with the modest aim of keeping all 11 men on the pitch for longer than nine minutes following Joao Gomes’ early red card in the original third-round clash, which finished 1-1 at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium.

Gary O’Neil’s side succeeded on that front but still stumbled out of the blocks, as Nathan Collins slid in from close range to open the scoring against his former club inside a quarter of an hour.

Wolves were the form team, having won three of their last four games heading into the Molineux meeting, and their superior confidence began to tell once the early nerves settled.

There were close calls for Cunha and Pablo Sarabia as the first half wore on before eélson Semedo succeeded where his teammates failed, firing home his own rebound to end a run of 69 games without a goal.

The two sides’ third meeting in as many weeks continued to ebb and flow, with Neal Maupay the next to strike, notching his fifth goal in seven FA Cup appearances for the Bees from the edge of the six-yard box.

The game was slipping through Wolves’ fingers until O’Neil introduced local youngster Nathan Fraser from the bench, and the 18-year-old made an instant impact, dispatching a high-quality finish to level the scores with 20 minutes to play, and coming within a whisker of adding a sensational second moments later.

Extra time followed, with Shandon Baptiste giving Wolves an almighty fright by shooting across Jose Sa and thumping the base of the post before Pedro Neto went down in the box to earn the game-deciding penalty, which was confidently dispatched by Cunha.

Collins thought he had forced penalties by turning in what looked to be his second goal at the death, but the offside flag was promptly raised, granting Wolves safe passage to a West Midlands derby against West Bromwich Albion in the fourth round.

Brentford, meanwhile, gear up for Saturday’s Premier League tie against Nottingham Forest having gone seven games without a victory.

Results elsewhere in the FA Cup:

Birmingham 2-1 Hull

Bolton 1-2 Luton

Eastleigh 1-3 Newport