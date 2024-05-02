Leverkusen looking to seize 'second chance' in Europa League, says Alonso

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Leverkusen looking to seize 'second chance' in Europa League, says Alonso
Leverkusen looking to seize 'second chance' in Europa League, says Alonso
Bayer are already German champions
Bayer are already German championsReuters
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso (42) said Wednesday his side want to seize "a second chance" in their Europa League semi-final tie with Roma by progressing past the side that knocked them out at the same stage of the competition last season.

"It's important for us to be back here in the semi-final, the last time hurt. Now we have a second chance against Roma," Alonso said during a pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday's first leg in Rome.

"It's football, sometimes things don't go on your side. It's a great atmosphere here and it will be an important game but not decisive."

Leverkusen and defeated finalists Roma met at the semi-final stage of the Europa League in 2023 with the Italian side winning the first leg 1-0 at home and reaching the final following a goalless second-leg draw in Germany.

"I would say that it feels like a second chance. A second chance to do better. Last time we deserved at least a goal and take it to extra time," said Alonso.

"They are a different team, they have changed a lot (since the arrival of coach Daniele De Rossi). We are expecting an intense game."

Incredibly, Bayer are still yet to lose this season
Incredibly, Bayer are still yet to lose this seasonFlashscore

De Rossi took over the helm from Jose Mourinho in January with Roma sitting ninth in Serie A. The 2022 Europa Conference League winners are now fifth and have only lost three times across all competitions.

But Leverkusen are also a different side since last season's semi-final and, after wrapping up a maiden Bundesliga title last month, are still unbeaten this term in all competitions with an impressive 38 wins and eight draws.

"We want to take our revenge, we've all talked about it," said Leverkusen attacker Patrik Schick, who spent two years at Roma between 2017 and 2019.

Follow Roma vs Bayer on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballBayer LeverkusenAlonso XabiSchick PatrikAS RomaEuropa League
Related Articles
Everything you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League semi-finals
Bayer Leverkusen continue Bundesliga title charge despite late Freiburg fight
Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen on course for Europa League final meeting
Show more
Football
Ligue 1 side Reims part with manager Will Still amid winless streak
Former World Cup winner Fabregas thinks Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma is a must-watch
Leonardo Balerdi: 'Marseille deserve a title after so many years of waiting'
Copa América 2024: What are the 14 stadiums that will host matches?
Bundesliga secure fifth Champions League spot ahead of Premier League
Ralf Rangnick turns down Bayern Munich offer to remain Austria manager
Dortmund need to improve in return leg at PSG despite win, says Terzic
Home comforts can help PSG overturn Dortmund deficit, says Luis Enrique
'Big stage' Sancho back to his best in Champions League semi
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan knocked out of World Championship by Stuart Bingham
Fullkrug fires Dortmund to first-leg win over PSG in Champions League semi-finals
O'Sullivan claims some referees have it in for him after Crucible defeat
Jones claims shock win over Trump to make World Championship semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings