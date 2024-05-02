Ralf Rangnick turns down Bayern Munich offer to remain Austria manager

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Ralf Rangnick turns down Bayern Munich offer to remain Austria manager
Ralf Rangnick turns down Bayern Munich offer to remain Austria manager
Ralf Rangnick won't become manager at Bayern Munich
Ralf Rangnick won't become manager at Bayern MunichProfimedia
The Austrian Football Association (OFB) announced on Thursday morning that Ralf Rangnick won't be the new manager of Bayern Munich, becoming the third man after Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann and Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso to opt against replacing Thomas Tuchel.

Instead of taking over at Bayern, Rangnick will instead remain the Austria manager beyond the upcoming European Championships. He has a contract with the OFB until the 2026 World Cup.

The 65-year-old had received an offer from Bayern that was ready to be signed, but hesitated for days before making his decision. According to media reports, he had demanded a major say in squad planning.

"I'm the Austrian team coach with all my heart. I really enjoy this task and am determined to successfully continue on our chosen path," Rangnick was quoted as saying in the OFB press release. 

"I would like to expressly emphasize that this is not a rejection of FC Bayern, but rather a decision for my team and our common goals.

"Our full concentration is on the Euros. We will do everything we can to get as far as possible"

On Tuesday, Bayern president Herbert Hainer said after the 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid that they were in"very good talks" with Rangnick. Sporting director Max Eberl also confirmed this and initially exuded optimism: "We are doing our job and we believe that we will get very, very far."

The search for a new manager now continues, with Tuchel leaving the club in the summer. Several different candidates have already been considered and said no in the search for a suitable successor.

A return of national coach Nagelsmann had been discussed at one point. Nagelsmann was Tuchel's predecessor in Munich and was dismissed in the spring of 2023. However, the 36-year-old decided against returning to his old club and instead extended his contract with the German Football Association until the summer of 2026.

Former Bayern player and current Leverkusen manager Alonso meanwhile has opted to stay put, meaning it is still very much unclear who will succeed Tuchel. Max Eberl originally wanted to announce the decision back in April.

Bayern fans recently launched a petition calling for Tuchel to remain at the helm, thanks in large part to the German leading the club to the Champions League semi-finals, where they're level 2-2 with Real Madrid ahead of the second leg. 

Mentions
FootballBayern MunichRangnick RalfAustriaBundesliga
Related Articles
Austria coach Ralf Rangnick confirms contact with Bayern Munich
Hungry for more, Harry Kane says it's not a one-off year with Bayern Munich
Kane delivers a double to take Bayern Munich past Frankfurt
Show more
Football
Ligue 1 side Reims part with manager Will Still amid winless streak
Former World Cup winner Fabregas thinks Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma is a must-watch
Leverkusen looking to seize 'second chance' in Europa League, says Alonso
Leonardo Balerdi: 'Marseille deserve a title after so many years of waiting'
Copa América 2024: What are the 14 stadiums that will host matches?
Bundesliga secure fifth Champions League spot ahead of Premier League
Dortmund need to improve in return leg at PSG despite win, says Terzic
Home comforts can help PSG overturn Dortmund deficit, says Luis Enrique
'Big stage' Sancho back to his best in Champions League semi
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan knocked out of World Championship by Stuart Bingham
Fullkrug fires Dortmund to first-leg win over PSG in Champions League semi-finals
O'Sullivan claims some referees have it in for him after Crucible defeat
Jones claims shock win over Trump to make World Championship semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings