Copa América 2024: What are the 14 stadiums that will host matches?

Copa América 2024: What are the 14 stadiums that will host matches?

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will host this year's Copa América final

For the second time in history, the United States will host an edition of the Copa América. The only other time was in 2016 when CONMEBOL celebrated the centenary edition of the competition. The tournament will be an important appetiser for the 2026 World Cup, which will also take place on the North American continent, bringing together Mexico and Canada.

This year's Copa América will feature 16 teams, including participants from CONCACAF, and 14 stadiums in the United States have been chosen to host matches in the tournament.

The venues are spread across the country, from coast to coast. Of the 14 stadiums, 11 regularly host NFL games - the American Football League and one of the richest sports leagues on the planet.

The other stadiums host MLS matches, the country's football league. The opening match is scheduled for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with the final set for the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Flashscore brings you all the information on all the 2024 Copa América venues.

Allegiant Stadium

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada.

Capacity: 65,000 spectators and can be expanded to 72,000 people. For football, the estimated capacity is 61,000 spectators.

Inauguration: July 31st 2020.

Construction cost: US$1.9 billion.

Copa América matches: Three (two in the group stage and one in the quarter-finals).

Home of the Las Vegas Raiders (NFL)

AT&T Stadium

Location: Arlington, Texas.

Capacity: 80,000 spectators.

Inauguration: May 27th 2009.

Construction cost: US$1.3 billion.

Copa América matches: Three (two in the group stage and one in the quarter-finals).

Home of the Dallas Cowboys (NFL)

Stadium for the 2026 World Cup

Bank of America Stadium

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina.

Capacity: 74,500 spectators.

Inauguration: August 3rd 1996.

Construction cost: US$500 million.

Copa América games: Two (a semi-final and a third-place play-off).

Home of the Carolina Panthers (NFL) and Charlotte FC (MLS)

Children's Mercy Park

Location: Kansas City, Kansas.

Capacity: 18,500 spectators.

Inauguration: June 9th 2011.

Construction cost: US$200 million.

Copa América matches: One group stage match.

Home of Sporting Kansas City (MLS)

Inter&Co Stadium

Location: Orlando, Florida.

Capacity: 25,000 spectators.

Inauguration: February 24th 2017.

Construction cost: US$ 155 million.

Copa América matches: Two in the group stage.

Home of Orlando City (MLS)

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Location: Kansas City, Missouri.

Capacity: 76,400 spectators.

Inauguration: July 11th 1968.

Construction cost: US$43 million.

Copa América matches: One in the group stage.

Home of the Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)

Hard Rock Stadium

Location: Miami Gardens, Florida.

Capacity: 65,000 spectators.

Inauguration: August 16th 1987.

Construction cost: US$15 million.

Copa América matches: Three (two in the group stage and the final).

Home of the Miami Dolphins (NFL)

Levi's Stadium

Location: Santa Clara, California.

Capacity: 68,500 spectators.

Inauguration: July 17th 2014.

Construction cost: US$1.3 billion.

Copa América matches: Two in the group stage.

Home of the San Francisco 49ers (NFL)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Location: Atlanta, Georgia.

Capacity: 71,000 spectators.

Inauguration: August 26th 2017.

Construction cost: US$1.8 billion.

Copa América matches: Two in the group stage, including the opening match of the tournament, in which world champions Argentina will make their debut defending their title as champions of America.

Home of the Atlanta Falcons (NFL) and Atlanta United (MLS)

MetLife Stadium

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Capacity: 82,500 spectators.

Inauguration: April 10th 2010.

Construction cost: US$1.6 billion.

Copa América games: Two (two in the group stage and one semi-final).

Home of the New York Giants and New York Jets (NFL)

Stadium for the 2026 World Cup final

NRG Stadium

Location: Houston, Texas.

Capacity: 72,200 spectators

Inauguration: August 24th 2002.

Construction cost: US$ 352 million.

Copa América matches: Three (two in the group stage and one in the quarter-finals).

Home of the Houston Texans (NFL)

Q2 Stadium

Location: Austin, Texas.

Capacity: 20,700 spectators.

Opening: June 16th 2021.

Construction cost: US$ 260 million.

Copa América matches: Two in the group stage.

Home of Austin FC (MLS)

SoFi Stadium

Location: Inglewood, California.

Capacity: 70,000 spectators.

Inauguration: September 8th 2020.

Construction cost: US$ 6 billion.

Copa América matches: Two in the group stage.

Home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers (NFL)

State Farm Stadium

Location: Glendale, Arizona.

Capacity: 63,400 spectators.

Inauguration: August 1st 2006.

Construction cost: US$ 456 million.

Copa América matches: Three (two in the group stage and one in the quarter-finals).

Home of the Arizona Cardinals (NFL)