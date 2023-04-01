Manchester United's Ten Hag backs Hojlund to break Premier League duck

Manchester United's Erik ten Hag
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag
Reuters
Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund (20) has yet to score in the Premier League but manager Erik ten Hag (53) is backing the Danish striker to break his duck even as the team continue to struggle in front of goal.

Hojlund was signed in the close season for a reported fee of 72 million pounds ($91.61 million) from Atalanta after he netted 16 goals last season.

Although he was United's top scorer in the Champions League group stage with five goals, he has not found the net in 13 appearances in England's top flight.

"We are open, he is open. His mentality is great. I think he is a very good performer under stress and he deals with that," Ten Hag told reporters ahead of Saturday's trip to West Ham United.

"But it's not only about Rasmus Hojlund, it's about Marcus Rashford, it's also about (Alejandro) Garnacho, it's also about Antony, it's also about Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay.

"Don't forget our full backs, who have to play a big part in that. I'm sure we will improve and especially if our squad is full. If it is better balanced, we should create more chances."

United have failed to score in their last three games, losing to Bournemouth and Bayern Munich before a goalless draw at Liverpool.

"We know we have to improve, we played good in those games, but we should have created more chances and we should have been more clinical," the Dutch manager said.

"It's not about one player, it's about the group of us. As you know, in my philosophy, we have to attack with 11 (players).

"We have to get the movements better, the decision-making on the ball has to be better and sometimes also we have to be more clinical."

Ten Hag still has injuries and illness to contend with as United look to improve on seventh place in the standings.

"We have some doubts, some illnesses during the week so we have to see who is available for tomorrow. Hopefully, they are recovered, but we have to see," he said.

"Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez are not available before Christmas, so mid-January we expect them back.

"Mason Mount is similar, into January. Harry Maguire, I expect him earlier and Victor Lindelof is not available. He has had surgery, so he will be out for a couple of weeks."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
