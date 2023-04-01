Maguire says decision to stay at Manchester United was the right one

Maguire slipped down the pecking order at United last season, with Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof the preferred options in central defence, and was linked with a move to West Ham United in the transfer window.
However, the defender opted to stay and has taken advantage of injuries to Varane and Martinez to re-establish himself in United's first team, starting their last eight games in all competitions.
Asked if his run served as vindication for staying at Old Trafford, Maguire told reporters: "Of course".
"Rapha (Varane) and Licha (Lisandro Martinez) were playing brilliantly and kept numerous clean sheets. I had to bide my time and be patient," the England defender said after United's 1-0 win over Luton Town on Saturday.
"I had two or three opportunities last season to get a run of games but I broke down with illness, I broke down with injuries twice, so I never got the rhythm and never got the run of games that I could prove myself to the manager.
"I have got that now, I am really enjoying my football and I really enjoy playing for this club."
United, who are sixth in the Premier League, next travel to 14th-placed Everton on November 26.