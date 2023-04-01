Who's missing: Nine players ruled out for Newcastle as Howe returns to Bournemouth

Who's missing: Nine players ruled out for Newcastle as Howe returns to Bournemouth
Dan Burn injured his back during Newcastle’s win over Arsenal and faces two months on the sidelines
A number of players will be ruled out of the latest round of Premier League fixtures through illness, suspension or injury.

Take a look at who's out and who's questionable with our guide below:

Wolves v Tottenham - Saturday 12.30pm

Wolves

WON'T PLAY:

Bueno H. (Thigh Injury)

Hodge J. (Shoulder Injury)

Neto P. (Thigh Injury)

Tottenham

WON'T PLAY:

Maddison J. (Injury)

Perisic I. (Knee Injury)

Richarlison (Pelvis Injury)

Sessegnon R. (Thigh Injury)

Solomon M. (Knee Injury)

Udogie D. (Red Card)

Whiteman A. (Ankle Injury)

van de Ven M. (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Davies B. (Ankle Injury)

Arsenal v Burnley - Saturday 3pm

Arsenal

WON'T PLAY:

Gabriel Jesus (Muscle Injury)

Odegaard M. (Injury)

Partey T. (Muscle Injury)

Smith Rowe E. (Knee Injury)

Timber J. (Knee Injury)

Burnley

WON'T PLAY:

Ekdal H. (Knee Injury)

Ramsey A. (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Foster L. (Illness)

Manuel Hedilazio B. (Ankle Injury)

Obafemi M. (Thigh Injury)

Crystal Palace v Everton - Saturday 3pm

Crystal Palace

WON'T PLAY:

Henderson D. (Thigh Injury)

Olise M. (Thigh Injury)

Tomkins J. (Calf Injury)

Everton

WON'T PLAY:

Alli D. (Muscle Injury)

Gomes A. (Calf Injury)

QUESTIONABLE: None

Man Utd v Luton - Saturday 3pm

Man Utd

WON'T PLAY:

Casemiro (Hamstring Injury)

Diallo A. (Knee Injury)

Malacia T. (Muscle Injury)

Martinez Li. (Foot Injury)

Sancho J. (Suspended)

Shaw L. (Muscle Injury)

Luton

WON'T PLAY:

Andersen M. (Thigh Injury)

Berry L. (Calf Injury)

Burke R. (Injury)

Lokonga A. S. (Thigh Injury)

Potts D. (Ankle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Bell A. (Thigh Injury)

Bournemouth v Newcastle - Saturday 5.30pm

Bournemouth

WON'T PLAY:

Adams T. (Thigh Injury)

Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)

Marcondes E. (Ankle Injury)

Neto (Ankle Injury)

Randolph D. (Illness)

Newcastle

WON'T PLAY:

Anderson E. (Back Injury)

Barnes H. (Ankle Injury)

Botman S. (Knee Injury)

Burn D. (Back Injury)

Isak A. (Groin Injury)

Manquillo J. (Groin Injury)

Murphy J. (Shoulder Injury)

Targett M. (Injury)

Tonali S. (Suspended)

QUESTIONABLE: None

Aston Villa v Fulham - Sunday 2pm

Aston Villa

WON'T PLAY:

Buendia E. (Knee Injury)

Hause K. (Knee Injury)

Mings T. (Knee Injury)

Ramsey J. (Injury)

Fulham

WON'T PLAY:

Diop I. (Foot Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Adarabioyo T. (Injury)

Rodrigo Muniz (Injury)

Tete K. (Injury)

Traore A. (Thigh Injury)

Brighton v Sheffield United - Sunday 2pm

Brighton

WON'T PLAY:

Dunk L. (Groin Injury)

Enciso J. (Knee Injury)

Estupinan P. (Injury)

Lamptey T. (Injury)

March S. (Knee Injury)

Milner J. (Injury)

Welbeck D. (Muscle Injury)

Sheffield United

WON'T PLAY:

Basham C. (Ankle Injury)

Brewster R. (Thigh Injury)

Davies T. (Injury)

Egan J. (Ankle Injury)

Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)

Lowe M. (Ankle Injury)

Norrington-Davies R. (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Ahmedhodzic A. (Thigh Injury)

Hamer G. (Muscle Injury)

McBurnie O. (Groin Injury)

Liverpool v Brentford - Sunday 2pm

Liverpool

WON'T PLAY:

Bajcetic S. (Calf Injury)

Jones C. (Illness)

Mac Allister A. (Yellow Cards)

Robertson A. (Shoulder Injury)

Thiago (Hip Injury)

Brentford

WON'T PLAY:

Damsgaard M. (Knock)

Dasilva J. (Thigh Injury)

Henry R. (Knee Injury)

Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)

Schade K. (Hip Injury)

Toney I. (Suspended)

QUESTIONABLE:

Gravenberch R. (Knee Injury)

Van Dijk V. (Illness)

Baptiste S. (Shoulder Injury)

Flekken M. (Thigh Injury)

Lewis-Potter K. (Calf Injury)

West Ham v Nottingham Forest - Sunday 2pm

West Ham

WON'T PLAY: None

Nottingham Forest

WON'T PLAY:

Hudson-Odoi C. (Thigh Injury)

Montiel G. (Muscle Injury)

Origi D. (Groin Injury)

Wood Ch. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Zouma K. (Injury)

Felipe (Knee Injury)

Chelsea v Man City - Sunday 4.30pm

Chelsea

WON'T PLAY:

Chalobah T. (Thigh Injury)

Chilwell B. (Thigh Injury)

Chukwuemeka C. (Knee Injury)

Fofana W. (Knee Injury)

Lavia R. (Ankle Injury)

Nkunku C. (Knee Injury)

Man City

WON'T PLAY:

De Bruyne K. (Thigh Injury)

Gomez S. (Injury)

Stones J. (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Bettinelli M. (Injury)

Broja A. (Injury)

