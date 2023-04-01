Grading every Premier League clubs' start to the 2023/24 season

With the second international break in full swing and every Premier League club having played eight games of the current campaign, it feels an appropriate time to grade how each team has started the season.

Considering their league position, results and expectations heading into the campaign, each side will be graded using the old school letters system - A being the best through to F being the worst.

No Us or A-stars handed out only eight games in!

After last season fell apart for Arsenal, the Gunners returned with some strong additions to their squad in Declan Rice and David Raya and have shown no sign of the perceived weak mentality from the previous campaign.

They sit second in the table and only miss out on top spot due to scoring fewer goals than arch-rivals Spurs but more importantly are yet to lose a league game and secured a monumental 1-0 victory against champions Manchester City.

The psychological boost that win will provide could prove to be the difference for the Gunners who will be looking to right the wrongs of their drop off last season.

Grade: A+

Rice has been one of the signings of the season so far AFP

Aston Villa suffered a horrible 5-1 loss against Newcastle on the opening day of the season but have bounced back in style - finding themselves fifth in the league and only four points from top spot.

The team have continued their superb form since Unai Emery became manager and look destined to challenge for the European places again.

Particular highlights include the performances of Ollie Watkins who has four goals and four assists in the league, as well as a resounding 6-1 thrashing of fellow European hopefuls Brighton.

Grade: B

Watkins' Premier League stats Flashscore

Despite the seemingly bizarre sacking of Gary O'Neil, Bournemouth replaced him well with exciting coach Andoni Iraola and brought in some players with very high potential - including the likes of Alex Scott, Milos Kerkez, Max Aarons and Justin Kluivert.

A lot of the new players arrived injured and those who have played have failed to make an impact so far - leaving the Cherries 19th and without a single win.

They get some leeway due to the dramatic shift in style of play and tough opening fixtures but the reality is that Bournemouth need to start winning games soon.

Grade: D-

Brentford have progressed at a steady rate since arriving in the Premier League and now, in their third season in the top flight, they have the opportunity to push further towards the top eight.

Unfortunately, the long term absence of Ivan Toney appears to have impacted the Bees who have seen their progress stunted in the early stages of the current campaign.

Just one win and four draws from eight matches leaves them 15th in the table, although there is still plenty of time to find their form again.

Grade: C-

After a dream campaign last time out, Brighton came into the new season having to contend with European football for the first time and have took very well to their challenging fixture schedule.

Bolstering their squad with players like Joao Pedro, James Milner and Carlos Baleba has aided their progression over the last two months and helped guide them into the top six.

A terrible defeat to Villa aside (and a shock loss to West Ham), the Seagulls appear to be on the right track.

Their defensive record has to improve, though, having conceded in every league game so far.

Grade: B

Current Premier League standings Flashscore

Burnley took the Championship by storm last season, only losing three games and nearly breaking the record points total - the Clarets hit 101, just five behind Reading's record of 106.

Upon returning to the Premier League, a staggering 15 players were added to the first team with a total spend of around £96 million.

Unfortunately for Vincent Kompany's side, the form from last season hasn't been anywhere close to replicated and Burnley have won just once - a 2-1 victory against Luton.

Something needs to change quickly as a relegation battle looms for the newly promoted side.

Grade: E

The last year at Chelsea has been disappointing to say the least.

The Blues landed Mauricio Pochettino in the summer who has been supplied with a number of new players, but no real direction to take them in.

Chelsea have lacked an attacking threat for some time now and their only wins this season have come against Luton, Fulham and Burnley - with an incredibly tough run of fixtures to come.

In truth, two wins in a row has shown there is some promising aspects to the current squad, but serious progression is needed for the side sat in 11th place.

Grade: D-

Despite losing talisman Wilfred Zaha over the summer - as well as injuries to key attackers Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze - Crystal Palace have coped very well during the opening eight games of the season.

Much of that is down to the solid defensive partnership of Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen who have conceded just seven goals, but credit also goes to Roy Hodgson who has got his side picking up plenty of points, taking them to ninth in the table.

A 1-0 win away at Old Trafford stands out as a significant highlight for the Eagles.

Grade: B

Expectations surrounding Everton were low going into the season with plenty predicting another relegation fight.

Inconsistent performances make it hard to really gauge where they are at - a poor 2-2 draw against Sheffield United and then a loss to Arsenal was followed by a superb 3-1 win against Brentford.

Likewise, a comfortable 3-0 win over Bournemouth was preceded by a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Luton.

That inconsistency will stunt any real push up the table, but if the Toffees can put in the positive performances more often than not, they will survive the drop.

Grade: D

Everton's latest results Flashscore

Fulham currently sit 12th after a solid start to the campaign, winning three, losing three and drawing two - one of which was an impressive 2-2 result away to Arsenal.

The Cottagers have had to deal with the departure of key striker Aleksander Mitrovic and while only scoring eight times they have still managed to pick up some decent results.

Minor fears of getting dragged into a relegation battle should be behind them now, although they need to improve in front of goal.

Grade: C

Liverpool look back to being title challengers again thanks to five wins and just one loss (two draws) from their opening eight games.

The Reds currently sit fourth in the table and could well have maintained an unbeaten record were they not the victim of some terrible refereeing decisions in their 2-1 loss to Spurs.

Mohamed Salah has been at his usual best, scoring five and setting up four, and the only real worry is how Liverpool's midfield will shape up going into the rest of the campaign.

Grade: A

Salah's Premier League stats Flashscore

No one expected Luton to pull up any trees on their return to England's top division, yet they find themselves a point above the relegation zone during the second international break.

Granted, they've only won once and have struggled to score - netting just six goals - but the table doesn't lie and the fact is they have done enough so far to avoid the drop zone.

Will that hold up over the rest of the campaign? It doesn't seem likely, but the Hatters are a solid side and will be hard to beat, particularly at home.

Grade: D+

Coming into the season as treble winners, expectations were high surrounding Manchester City and it looked like they would cruise to another league title with six wins from their first six games.

Two straight losses to Wolves and fellow title challengers Arsenal have dented any hopes of a comfortable season for Pep Guardiola's side.

With at least three other teams looking like serious contenders, it could be much tougher than first anticipated for City and those losses could have a huge impact come the end of the campaign.

That being said 18 points from a possible 24 is still a great start and with key players still to return, City should improve in the coming weeks.

Grade: A

Unlike their neighbours, Manchester United have had a terrible start and find themselves with more problems after eight games than they appeared to have before a ball was kicked.

Embarrassing losses at home to Brighton and Crystal Palace as well as defeats to Arsenal and Spurs mean United have just 12 points and barely make it into the top half of the table.

Problems still persist off the field too, which need to be sorted as soon as possible.

When you consider their success last season and the expectation going into the new campaign, United's performances so far are unacceptable.

Grade: D-

Harry Maguire (L) and Jonny Evans were Man Utd's latest defensive pairing AFP

After securing Champions League football last time out, Newcastle are back again and looking to continue their challenge of unsettling the current 'big six'.

The Magpies have enjoyed a fairly good start to the current season after winning four of their first eight matches - although they turned in some disappointing performances in a couple of games.

Brighton thrashed them 3-1 and they blew a one-goal lead against Liverpool, eventually losing 2-1 despite their opponents having 10 men for the majority of the match.

That being said, they recorded an incredible 8-0 win against Sheffield United and haven't lost in their last four matches - a solid start for Eddie Howe's men.

Grade: C+

There appeared to be a huge contrast in the transfer strategy of Nottingham Forest compared to last summer - until deadline day when they added seven new players to their squad.

That sort of squad building isn't sustainable in the long term, but it doesn't appear to be having too much of an effect on Forest in the present day, with Steve Cooper's side 13th in the table.

Another season of consolidation in the Premier League is perfect for Forest and it looks like they are heading in that direction.

Grade: C

It hasn't been a good start to the season in the slightest for Sheffield United.

Bottom of the league after eight games with no wins, one draw and seven losses.

The Blades have the worst defensive record and have found the net just six times - only Bournemouth have scored fewer.

Plenty of fans thought Sheffield United would struggle and the situation at Brammal Lane is showing no sign of improving.

Grade: F

The bottom of the Premier League Flashscore

From the bottom of the table, right to the top - Spurs have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season and are the only unbeaten side along with rivals Arsenal.

Ange Postecoglu has overseen a complete change in the style of play and the team are showing no sign of faltering in the absence of Harry Kane.

James Maddison and Mickey van de Ven have particularly stood out in Spurs' opening fixtures - which include wins over Manchester United and Liverpool as well as a draw at the Emirates against Arsenal.

Their superb form has taken them straight to the top of the league, to the surprise of fans across the country.

Grade: A+

Maddison has been the league's top performer so far Opta by StatsPerform / Profimedia

Another side who will be pleasantly surprised with how their season has gone so far is West Ham.

The Hammers find themselves seventh in the league and just three points outside the top four thanks to a strong start to the campaign, including wins against Brighton and Chelsea.

The form of Jarrod Bowen has been a key factor in their rise up the table, with the winger netting five times and working his way back into the England squad.

A good return so far, considering many had predicted West Ham to struggle at the bottom end of the table.

Grade: B+

Wolves had to deal with losing manager Julien Lopetegui just days before their first game, but replacement Gary O'Neil has got his side playing well and has made them tough to beat.

A 2-1 win over Manchester City highlighted just how good Wolves can be, with their exciting attack complimented nicely by a solid defence.

While a relegation fight isn't completely out of the question, the performances over the first eight games will give supporters plenty of hope going into the rest of the campaign.

Grade: C+