Defending champion Elena Rybakina withdraws from Italian Open with illness

Elena Rybakina during her semi final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid
Elena Rybakina during her semi final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in MadridReuters
Defending champion Elena Rybakina (24) has withdrawn from the Italian Open due to illness, the tournament said on Friday.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion's withdrawal was announced hours before she was scheduled to begin her title defence against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu (33).

Kazakhstan's Rybakina would be replaced by Frenchwoman Oceane Dodin (27), the tournament said in a post on X. "We wish our 2023 champion a speedy recovery," they added.

World number four Rybakina is scheduled to play in the French Open later this month.

