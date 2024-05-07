Coco Gauff on the alert to shape up her serve before entering Italian Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Rome WTA - Singles
  4. Coco Gauff on the alert to shape up her serve before entering Italian Open
Coco Gauff on the alert to shape up her serve before entering Italian Open
Gauff struggled with her serve in Madrid
Gauff struggled with her serve in MadridAFP
Coco Gauff (20) said on Tuesday she was dedicating training time prior to her second-round start at the WTA Italian Open to cleaning up her serve.

The American third seed was plagued by multiple double-faults in a fourth-round defeat last week to compatriot Madison Keys in Madrid.

And the reigning US Open winner said she plans to fix that delivery problem in Rome before heading to Roland Garros from May 26th.

"I had like 14 double-faults - that's four or five games," she said.

"(If I) just fix that detail, it will save me. Maybe those matches would turn into winning in straight sets instead of losing in three sets."

She added: "For me, it's just serving better than I did last week. Honestly, I feel the other parts of my game are improving in the right direction.

"If I can work through, it will set me up for a very good Roland Garros."

Both Gauff and defending champion Elena Rybakina expressed pleasure at returning to the Foro Italico and preparing for the last big event prior to Paris.

"It's nice to be here. (I've seen) some improvements on-site," the Kazakh said. "I'm looking forward to this event.

"I didn't practice for three, four days (after a Madrid semi-final loss to Aryna Sabalenka). Today I managed to hit a bit.

"That's the way to keep on going because it's not easy with our schedule."

Gauff paid tribute to Rafael Nadal, who is likely playing his final Rome event as he nears retirement sometime this season.

"When I saw the little (goodbye) ceremony (in Madrid for Nadal), I was like 'this is real life, this is for real'," she said.

"I feel a little bit sad; he's definitely one of my favourite players to watch. His mentality, his intensity is something I admire."

"When I practise on the court next to him, I literally zone out of my practice to watch him," the American continued. "It's something about him and his aura and the intensity. Also, just the grace he shows. He's a very nice person.

"His legacy is going to be something that is unmatched when it comes to just the intensity with which he approaches everything. That's something that the players will miss and the fans will miss."

See the full women's draw in Rome here.

Mentions
TennisGauff CocoRome WTA - Singles
Related Articles
World number one Swiatek feeling the squeeze from crowded Masters calendar
Tennis Tracker: Badosa and Putintseva progress as women get rolling in Rome
Spirited Coco Gauff display not enough as Madison Keys triumphs at Madrid Open
Show more
Tennis
World number five Jessica Pegula unsure about French Open participation
Rafael Nadal to face qualifier in first round on return to Rome
'Tsitsidosa' era ends as Paula Badosa announces split with Stefanos Tsitsipas
Jannik Sinner to play French Open only if 100% fit after skipping Rome
Battling Andrey Rublev to return to hospital after taking Madrid Open title
Andrey Rublev downs Felix Auger-Aliassime to win Madrid Open title
Tennis Tracker: Rublev wins Madrid Open title after battling victory over Auger-Aliassime
Most Read
Emotional Wilson resists stubborn Jones fightback to win first world title
Kyren Wilson holds World Championship final lead but Jak Jones stages fightback
'Tsitsidosa' era ends as Paula Badosa announces split with Stefanos Tsitsipas
Fluminense announce Chelsea star Thiago Silva's return after more than 15 years

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings